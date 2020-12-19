Philipstown Obituaries

Nancy Junjulas (1941-2020)

Ann Marie “Nancy” Junjulas, 79, of Cold Spring, died Dec. 12.

She was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of Oscar and Ann (Rieff) Flammer.

Nancy was a secretary for Graymoor in Garrison for many years and a member of Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring. She enjoyed gardening, hummingbirds and especially family vacations. On Sept. 12, 1964, she married Charles Junjulas in Jersey City.

Besides her husband, Nancy is survived by her sons, Charles Junjulas (Diane) of Fishkill; Kevin Junjulas (Janine) of Cold Spring; and Michael Junjulas (Patricia) of Cold Spring; and her grandchildren, Joseph, Christopher (April), Anthony, Nicholas, Patrick, Elizabeth, Stephen, Luke, Gerard, Matthew, Mary and Christine Junjulas.

She is also survived by her brothers, John Flammer (Barbara), Robert Flammer (Kathy) and Raymond Flammer (Diane).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Dec. 19) at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, with interment to follow at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Buddy VanTassel (1964-2020)

Frederick William “Buddy” VanTassel, 56, of Cold Spring, died Dec. 15.

Born Aug. 21, 1964, in Cold Spring, he was the son of Frederick and Helen (Iverson) VanTassel. Buddy attended Haldane schools and worked as a mechanic for the Town of Philipstown for many years.

He is survived by his children, Kyle VanTassel (fiancé Amanda Vosburgh) and Brandi Hughes (Frederick); his siblings, Donna VanTassel, Tommy VanTassel (Pat), Betsey Ninnie, and Patty Pidala (Joey); his grandchildren, Hunter and Holden Hughes, and Skylar and Emma VanTassel; and his former wife, Michelle VanTassel. Services will be private.

