Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in November

Officers responded to 558 calls, including 21 auto crashes and 18 domestic disputes.

Monday, Nov. 2

After a disturbance at South Davies Terrace, Eduardo Rivera, 45, of Newburgh, was charged with false impersonation.

A caller on Tompkins Terrace reported receiving a fraudulent check.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

A caller on Education Drive reported receiving an anonymous threatening letter.

A Tioronda Avenue caller reported criminal mischief to a sign in her front yard.

A Liberty Street caller reported an individual at election polls claiming to be a “private inspector.”

Thursday, Nov. 5

A Mountain Lane caller reported a planter stolen from her front lawn.

Friday, Nov. 6

A caller reported an individual breaking into vehicles on Dutchess Terrace.

Sunday, Nov. 8

A caller on South Davies Terrace reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

A Liberty Street caller reported unauthorized charges to her bank account.

A caller on Riding Ridge reported a sign stolen from his yard.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Sherry A. Rivera, 27, of Walden, was charged with violating probation.

Friday, Nov. 13

Officers responded to report of multiple vehicles and individuals at South Avenue Park after dark. Individuals were informed park was closed.

A caller reported falling from a moving vehicle during a dispute on West Main Street.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Officers responded to an unattended death.

Sunday, Nov. 15

A caller on Main Street reported someone removing a lock from a sign at the corner of his establishment.

Officers responded to a call for an unresponsive individual.

Robert Cann, 25, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on a bench warrant.

Monday, Nov. 16

Officers responded to a report of a rabid racoon on West Main Street.

A Leonard Street caller reported a damaged sign on his property.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

A caller on North Brett Street reported a lost license plate.

A caller reported money taken from an ATM on Main Street. After an investigation, officers determined the ATM failed to dispense the withdrawal.

A caller on Main Street reported being bitten by a dog.

Thursday, Nov. 19

A caller on East Main Street reported an individual stealing an item from his store.

Saturday, Nov. 21

A Sycamore Drive caller reported that her vehicle had been illegally towed.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

A South Avenue caller reported receiving harassing messages via social media.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Main Street which led to tickets being issued and the car impounded.

Friday, Nov. 27

A South Davies Terrace caller reported his vehicle had been stolen.

A caller reported an individual pumping gasoline from a Main Street station and driving away without paying. The individual was located and paid for the fuel.

