Beacon Obituaries

Joe Larkin (1931-2021)

Joseph M. Larkin, 89, died Jan. 3 at Columbus Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.

Joe was born in Beacon on Nov. 5, 1931, the son of Eugene and Elizabeth (Keto) Larkin. On Jan. 17, 1959, he married Janice Angele. He retired as a corrections officer from Camp Beacon.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his daughter, Kelly Jones (Kenneth); his grandchildren, John Simmons, Meaghan Parson (Josh) and Tanya Soto (Isael); his great-grandchildren, Jasmin Soto, Ciara Soto, Kassady Simmons, Jonah Simmons, Leland Wilson, Kaylee Parsons, Austin Parsons and Christopher Parsons; and his brother, Eugene Larkin.

Three of his children, Lee Ann Larkin, Matthew Larkin, and Sharee Bowen, died before him, along with a grandson, Steven Wilson, and two siblings, Elizabeth LaColla and Thomas Larkin.

A funeral service was held Jan. 7 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, with burial following at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Leona Schultheis (1925-2021)

Leona P. Schultheis, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Jan. 4, her 96th birthday.

She was born in 1925 in Beacon, the daughter of Walter and Stella (Klucznik) Pietrowski. After graduating from Beacon High School, she worked as a secretary at the Texaco Research Plant in Glenham for three years during the late 1940s. She then became office manager at the Louis Ritter Insurance Agency in Beacon until her retirement.

On Nov. 13, 1949, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married George Schultheis, who died in 1991.

Leona is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol Schultheis of Hopewell Junction. Her son, Reynold, died in 2012.

A graveside service with traditional Bahai prayers was held Jan. 7 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.

Lucy Supple (1934-2021)

Lucy M. Supple, 87, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on Jan. 2 at her home.

Lucy was born in Isernia, Italy, on Jan. 1, 1934, the daughter of Antonio and Carmella (Lallanardo) Formichelli. She married Leo Supple, who died in 2012.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph Supple and Robert Supple; her grandchildren, Mark Supple, Joseph Miller and Alexandria Supple; her great-grandchildren, Ariel Supple, Lea Supple, Mason Supple, Noah Miller, Mila Supple and Myles Supple; her great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy Supple and Miana Supple; and her siblings, Anna Pendleton and Archangelo Formichelli.

Her sons, Leo and David, and her grandchildren, Leo Supple III and Christopher Miller, died before her.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 7 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by burial at St. Joachim Cemetery.

