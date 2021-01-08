The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 9
Blood Drive
PUTNAM VALLEY
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Firehouse
12 Canopus Hollow Road
donate.nybc.org
Schedule an appointment to donate. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card.
SUN 10
Tracks and Traces
CORNWALL
10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnm.org
Frozen ground and snow cover make it easier to find signs of wildlife. Learn what to look for and how to identify what you see. Register online. Cost: $8 ($6 children, $6/$4 members)
MON 11
Community Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John the Evangelist
35 Willow St. | donate.nybc.org
Schedule an appointment; walk-ins welcome.
WED 13
Memoir Writing
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | donnaminkowitz.com
This eight-week course will focus on craftmanship and supportive feedback.
Cost: $300
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Dream
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
This group show will present interpretations by 11 artists of what it means to dream in this fraught time. The exhibit includes painting, sculpture, photography and other media. In the Beacon Room, Tiny, New (and possible) Worlds, an exhibit of Jackie Weinland’s embroidered work on found materials, will be on view. Through Feb. 7.
SAT 9
Assorted Visions
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This Beacon Photography Group exhibit will include work by more than two dozen local photographers. Through Jan. 30.
SAT 9
Darkest Before Dawn: Art in a Time of Uncertainty
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe
211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270
ecfa.com
Schedule an appointment to visit this exhibit of work by artists from around the world in painting, sculpture, photography and other media. Through Jan. 30.
SAT 9
Memory of a Body
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
See Emilie Gossiaux’s installations, paintings and sculptures by appointment through Jan. 30.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 9
Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
As part of the Thomas F. Hayden Lecture Series, Vincent Dacquino will recount his investigative journey into the stories behind Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny, looking for their “spiritual residue.” Via Zoom. Cost: $10 (free for members)
MON 11
Environmental Careers for People of Color
Ossining
6 p.m. Teatown Lake Reservation
teatown.ticketleap.com/illuminating-careers
Register to join a discussion over Zoom with five professionals who work in environmental activism, including in development, science and research, and sustainability.
MON 11
Butterfield Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register for this Zoom discussion of Eileen, by Ottessa Moshfegh.
WED 13
Pollock and Krasner Home Tour
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Joyce Raimondo will lead a virtual tour of the home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, including their art collection and paint spatters in their studio.
WED 13
Of Time and Rivers Flowing
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Clearwater | clearwater.org
The authors and contributors will celebrate the release of the third edition of The Hudson: An Illustrated Guide to the Living River with a four-part series on aspects of the river. Register to watch online. Cost: $7 each or $25 for all four (members free)
THURS 14
Joanna Macy
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
In a Pathways to Planetary Health forum via Zoom, Macy will share her framework for turning despair over the earth’s future into collaborative and constructive action.
SAT 16
So You Want to Run for Office
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/ddwc-run-for-office
The Dutchess Democratic Women’s Caucus will host a forum for women interested in running for elected office in Dutchess County, or working to get other women elected. Speakers include Elisa Sumner, Rebecca Edwards and Kenya Gadsden. Register online.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 11
Sign Language Class
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLsign | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers can learn sign language through song during this six-week series.
TUES 12
Kids’ Craft with Mrs. Merry
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLkidscraft
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Pick up the materials in advance and join the Zoom meeting to make the project.
WED 13
Cartooning Class
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 4 to 7 will learn to draw cartoons over Zoom with Rick Stromoski. Email [email protected] to register.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 15
Kiss the Ground: The Solution is Right Under Our Feet
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Actor Woody Harrelson narrates this documentary about how regenerating soil could be a solution to climate change. Register by TUES 12 to watch online.
CIVIC
MON 11
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 11
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 12
Putnam County Police Policy Review Panel
Carmel
10 a.m. Via audiocast
putnamcountyny.gov
TUES 12
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 14
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Community Center
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
