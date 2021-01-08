The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 9

Blood Drive

PUTNAM VALLEY

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Firehouse

12 Canopus Hollow Road

donate.nybc.org

Schedule an appointment to donate. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

SUN 10

Tracks and Traces

CORNWALL

10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnm.org

Frozen ground and snow cover make it easier to find signs of wildlife. Learn what to look for and how to identify what you see. Register online. Cost: $8 ($6 children, $6/$4 members)

MON 11

Community Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John the Evangelist

35 Willow St. | donate.nybc.org

Schedule an appointment; walk-ins welcome.

WED 13

Memoir Writing

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | donnaminkowitz.com

This eight-week course will focus on craftmanship and supportive feedback.

Cost: $300

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Dream

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

This group show will present interpretations by 11 artists of what it means to dream in this fraught time. The exhibit includes painting, sculpture, photography and other media. In the Beacon Room, Tiny, New (and possible) Worlds, an exhibit of Jackie Weinland’s embroidered work on found materials, will be on view. Through Feb. 7.

SAT 9

Assorted Visions

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This Beacon Photography Group exhibit will include work by more than two dozen local photographers. Through Jan. 30.

SAT 9

Darkest Before Dawn: Art in a Time of Uncertainty

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Ethan Cohen KuBe

211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270

ecfa.com

Schedule an appointment to visit this exhibit of work by artists from around the world in painting, sculpture, photography and other media. Through Jan. 30.

SAT 9

Memory of a Body

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

See Emilie Gossiaux’s installations, paintings and sculptures by appointment through Jan. 30.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 9

Hauntings of the Hudson River Valley

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

As part of the Thomas F. Hayden Lecture Series, Vincent Dacquino will recount his investigative journey into the stories behind Sybil Ludington, Chief Daniel Nimham and George Denny, looking for their “spiritual residue.” Via Zoom. Cost: $10 (free for members)

MON 11

Environmental Careers for People of Color

Ossining

6 p.m. Teatown Lake Reservation

teatown.ticketleap.com/illuminating-careers

Register to join a discussion over Zoom with five professionals who work in environmental activism, including in development, science and research, and sustainability.

MON 11

Butterfield Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register for this Zoom discussion of Eileen, by Ottessa Moshfegh.

WED 13

Pollock and Krasner Home Tour

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Joyce Raimondo will lead a virtual tour of the home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, including their art collection and paint spatters in their studio.

WED 13

Of Time and Rivers Flowing

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Clearwater | clearwater.org

The authors and contributors will celebrate the release of the third edition of The Hudson: An Illustrated Guide to the Living River with a four-part series on aspects of the river. Register to watch online. Cost: $7 each or $25 for all four (members free)

THURS 14

Joanna Macy

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

In a Pathways to Planetary Health forum via Zoom, Macy will share her framework for turning despair over the earth’s future into collaborative and constructive action.

SAT 16

So You Want to Run for Office

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/ddwc-run-for-office

The Dutchess Democratic Women’s Caucus will host a forum for women interested in running for elected office in Dutchess County, or working to get other women elected. Speakers include Elisa Sumner, Rebecca Edwards and Kenya Gadsden. Register online.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 11

Sign Language Class

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLsign | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers can learn sign language through song during this six-week series.

TUES 12

Kids’ Craft with Mrs. Merry

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLkidscraft

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Pick up the materials in advance and join the Zoom meeting to make the project.

WED 13

Cartooning Class

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 4 to 7 will learn to draw cartoons over Zoom with Rick Stromoski. Email [email protected] to register.

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 15

Kiss the Ground: The Solution is Right Under Our Feet

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Actor Woody Harrelson narrates this documentary about how regenerating soil could be a solution to climate change. Register by TUES 12 to watch online.



CIVIC

MON 11

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 11

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 12

Putnam County Police Policy Review Panel

Carmel

10 a.m. Via audiocast

putnamcountyny.gov

TUES 12

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 14

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Community Center

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

