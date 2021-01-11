Beacon Obituaries

Joe Galletta (1934-2020)

Dominic Joseph Galletta died on Dec. 3 at Arnot Hospital in Elmira, New York, of complications of COVID-19.

Born in Beacon on June 22, 1934, Joe was the eldest of the six children of Dominic and Marion Galletta. His wife of 64 years, Joann, survives him.

Joe was the first member of his family to graduate from college when he received his degree from Manhattan College in 1956. He made a promise to his mother that he would not get married until he graduated college and he kept his word, his family said. He graduated in May and was married in June.

He spent his professional career with IBM as an engineer. He also was a gardener and loved to cook. In the last few years, as his wife’s condition deteriorated due to Alzheimers, he stayed by her side to ensure she was getting the care that she needed, his children said. The family plans to hold a Galletta family reunion once the pandemic is over.

Along with his wife, Joe is survived by his children: Joe Galletta (Ginny) and their children, Jordan and Anthony; Diane Hazlett (Steve) and their children, Justin, John, Lianne and Ben; Mark Galletta (Myong) and their children, Jack, Sam and Elise; and Matt Galletta (Sheri) and their children, Enzo and Tezza. He also is survived by his siblings, Mary Lou, Jeanne and Rich.

John Powlis Jr. (1950-2021)

John Powlis Jr., 70, died Jan. 1.

Born in Beacon on May 9, 1950, he was the son of John and Ruth (O’Dell) Powlis. After serving in the U.S. Marines, he worked at IBM for 42 years until his retirement in 2017.

On Aug. 6, 1977, he married Amy Pavelock, who survives.

He is also survived by his sons, John Powlis III, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Brian Powlis, of Beacon; his grandchildren, John Powlis IV, of Charlotte, Gianna Powlis of Charlotte, and Colten Powlis of Beacon; his siblings, Ruth Kniffen, Gary Powlis (Sue), Jeffrey Powlis, Dennis Powlis (Terry), Fred Powlis (Kim), Kevin Powlis (Jody), Robert Powlis (Linda), Mary Laffin (Rich) and Jackie Khan. In addition, he is survived by his in-laws, Ronald and Margaret McKeon, and Frank Pavelock and Roger Pavelock.

A service at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill was followed by burial at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Cure Duchenne (cureduchenne.org) or Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (parentprojectmd.org), two organizations that John supported in hope for a cure for one of his grandsons.

Kathleen Vermilyea (1922-2021)

Kathleen V. Vermilyea, 98, of Beacon, died Jan. 8 at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego.

Born in Beacon on Nov. 10, 1922, she was the daughter of Patrick and Rebecca (Carey) McCullough. On Feb. 23, 1946, in Beacon, she married George Vermilyea, who died in 2008.

Kathleen was a secretary for the Beacon City School District, and for Phillips, Heaney and Scofield. She retired in 1985. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and St. Columba Church and a charter member of St. Columba Altar Rosary Society.

She is survived by her sons, Terrance Vermilyea of Oswego; Charles Vermilyea of Fairbanks, Alaska; Patrick Vermilyea of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Michael Vermilyea of Fair Haven, Vermont; her grandchildren: Jon Vermilyea, Daniel Vermilyea, Jessica Vermilyea, Theresa Morse, Courtney Vermilyea, Christopher Vermilyea, Amanda Vermilyea; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (Jan. 13) at 10 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction, followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery.

Information provided by McHoul Funeral Home

