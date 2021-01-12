On The Spot

What snack food could you eat a whole bag of?
Peanut M&M’s. They’re addictive; I eat the outer layer first.
~ John Willis, Cold Spring
Dates — although they’re better stuffed with almonds and wrapped in bacon.
~ Barbara d’Alessio, Beacon
Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion potato chips. I like the texture, and they’re not too thin.
~ Fox Perelson, Cold Spring
