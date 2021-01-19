On The Spot

What’s your late-night TV habit?
I stream Netflix and Amazon Prime and watch movies, documentaries and TV series.
~ Bob Brink, Beacon
We have Disney Plus and Netflix. We’re watching The Queen’s Gambit — with popcorn!
~ Colleen Orlando, Beacon
I grew up with Johnny Carson but talk shows are political now. I flip around, watch Fox and CNN to get both sides. ~ Jim Calimano, Cold Spring
