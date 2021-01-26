On The Spot

What food or drink did you hate as a kid but love now?
Brussel sprouts. As a kid, if I didn’t eat them I got in trouble.
~ Jay Hwang, Beacon
I hated coffee, but now I love it. And I work at the Cold Spring Coffee House!
~ Lidija Slokenbergs, Cold Spring
Believe it or not, broccoli. Now I can’t stop eating it.
~ Angelo Broccoli, Cold Spring
