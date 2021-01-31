Bird Country

Members of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society visited the Shawangunk Grasslands National Wildlife Refuge in Ulster County on Jan. 16. The most visible birds were Northern harriers, a hawk that hunts mice and voles and whose head resembles that of an owl.
