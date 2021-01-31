Bird Country

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

Members of the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society visited the Shawangunk Grasslands National Wildlife Refuge in Ulster County on Jan. 16. The most visible birds were Northern harriers, a hawk that hunts mice and voles and whose head resembles that of an owl.

Trust MarkHOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.