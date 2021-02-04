Letter: Thanks to Highway Workers

During the pandemic, many of us have regularly thanked the obvious heroes, such as nurses, doctors, first responders, teachers and grocery workers. I think it is time to give a public thanks to the Cold Spring Highway Department, a crew of unsung heroes if ever there was one.

COVID or not, theirs is a physically demanding job that many people may take for granted. Think about the impact on our village if our garbage and recyclables were not picked up regularly, especially after a weekend where the village fills up with out-of-town visitors. Whether the weather is freezing cold, pouring rain or scorching hot, Robert Downey Jr. and his crew are out there keeping our village clean and green. So, thank you, CSHD. Your hard work is greatly appreciated!

Kathleen Duffett, Cold Spring

