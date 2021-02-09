baby and dog.

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Faith and Ed Kuck of Mahopac shared this photo of their granddaughter, Sophie, who decided that Benji needed a bow. Oliver is in the background. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected]
.
See more Babies and Dogs.
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].