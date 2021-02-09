How We Voted

Map shows precincts won by each presidential candidate
This is a map of the Highlands and surrounding areas created by The New York Times that reflects the vote in each precinct from the 2020 presidential election, with blue for Democrat Joe Biden and red for Republican Donald Trump; the darker the color, the larger the margin of victory. You can see specifics by entering your ZIP code here.
