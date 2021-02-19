Erna Vecchione (1936-2021)

Erna C. Vecchione, 84, a former resident of Glendale and Pleasantville before moving to Cold Spring with her husband in 2015, died at her home on Feb. 12.

She was born March 1, 1936, in Ridgewood, Queens, the daughter of Egbert and Erna (Schmidt) Timmerman. Erna married her high school beau, Vincent Vecchione, in 1958 and resided in Glendale, where they raised four children. In 1978, they relocated to Pleasantville, where they lived for 38 years until moving to Cold Spring. In August 2020, Erna and Vincent celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Erna’s hobbies included gardening and crafts, such as needlework, floral arrangements and refinishing vintage furniture. She was a member of the Pleasantville Garden Club, assisting in the planting of shrubbery and flowers in the village. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and baking some of the German recipes handed down from her mother, her family said.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her children: Nancy Lex of Mahopac; Robert Vecchione (Agnes) of Poughquag; Linda Przybocki (Kenneth) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Richard Vecchione of Cortlandt Manor; as well as nine grandchildren: Andrew Lex, Matthew Lex, Marisa Vecchione Ruiz (Will), Michael Vecchione, Nicholas Przybocki, Valerie Przybocki, Thomas Przybocki, Ashlee Przybocki and Anthony Vecchione; and a great-grandchild, Cole Ruiz.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Feb. 19 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

