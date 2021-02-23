On The Spot

Are you handy around the house, or pretty inept?



I’d say I’m pretty handy. I’m good at constructing things from Ikea.

~ Lila Feder, Beacon



I can do a little bit of everything. My mom has a Habitat for Humanity house. I volunteered a lot, learned sheetrock and other skills.

~ Angel Lau, Beacon



I do like to build things … but I’m no plumber!

~ Erica Shusha, Cold Spring

