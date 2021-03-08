Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in February

Officers responded to 563 calls, including 30 auto crashes and 13 domestic disputes.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Officers responded to a call for an individual not breathing.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Officers responded to a call for a burglary on Wolcott Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 5

A caller reported losing her passport.

Isalaam R. Paulin, 35, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

An Eliza Street caller reported that he was a victim of an insurance scam.

A Howland Avenue caller reported that two individuals had been attacked by a dog.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Following a crash on North Avenue, David E. Henry, 66, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

A Forrestal Heights caller reported that a package delivered to her home was missing.

A Colonial Road caller reported damage to the sunroof of her car.

Officers responded to a disturbance between two individuals on Wesley Avenue.

A Main Street caller reported damage to their parked car.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Idelle A. Jones, 57, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

James A. Malynn, 19, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Friday, Feb. 12

Zakiyah N. Maynard, 40, of Beacon, was charged with menacing and criminal mischief after a dispute in Forrestal Heights.

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run. A suspect was located.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Sunday, Feb. 14

An Angela Court caller reported that she was the victim of an unemployment benefits scam.

Monday, Feb. 15

Officers reported to a call for an unattended death.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Officers responded to a call for two males fighting on Main Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Theodore J. Smith, 36, of Highland, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Friday, Feb. 19

Mariah B. Mejias, 23, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

Saturday, Feb. 20

After an auto crash on Fishkill Avenue, Nathaniel M. Wheeler, 23, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with unlicensed operation.

After an alleged hit-and-run on Wolcott Avenue, Xavier T. Ford, 32, of Wappingers Falls, was charged unlicensed operation.

Sunday, Feb. 21

A caller reported that she was the victim of an unemployment benefits scam.

Monday, Feb. 22

A Washington Avenue caller reported unauthorized charges on her credit card.

A Kristy Drive caller reported that he had lost his wallet and someone tried to use his credit card.

Barbara J. Hankerson, 48, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

A Cross Street caller reported that a motorist had exposed himself.

Officers were dispatched to Main Street after a vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run.

A Tioronda Avenue caller reported a package taken by an unknown person.

Thursday, Feb. 25

After an auto crash on Howland Avenue, Tina L. Owen, 37, of Beacon, was charged with unlicensed operation.

Friday, Feb. 26

A Strack Drive caller reported an injured deer, which an officer killed.

A Church Street caller reported a sick raccoon, which an officer killed.

A Verplanck Avenue caller reported a sick raccoon, which an officer killed.

Tuesday, March 2

Officers responded at 5:25 a.m. to a call at 426 Main St. for a robbery involving a firearm. The officers interviewed two men, one of whom they said was in possession of narcotics and a semi-automatic “ghost gun” that had been assembled from a kit, with no serial number. Police identified the suspect as Dillon M. Brown, 23, of Plattekill, New York. He was charged with felony robbery, felony possession of a weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said that while in a holding cell, Brown obstructed the toilet with clothing and was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal tampering. He was arraigned and transported to the Dutchess County Jail on $5,000 cash / $20,000 bond or $50,000 unsecured and given a return court date.

