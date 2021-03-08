Second Newburgh Man Arrested in D.C. Riot

Owner of tattoo parlor appears in federal court

The FBI last week arrested a second Newburgh man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Roberto Minuta, 36, who owns a tattoo parlor called Casa Di Dolore at 784 Broadway, appeared in federal court in White Plains on Monday (March 8).

Minuta is accused of being among the members of the militia group Oath Keepers who served as bodyguards to political operative Roger Stone before the riot. The FBI says Minuta, dressed in tactical gear, was among the people who stormed the Capitol. He was arrested in Newburgh on Saturday (March 6).

The Justice Department has not yet released charging documents. According to news reports, a judge set bail at $150,000 and ordered Minuta to surrender any firearms and his passport. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 17.

In May, Minuta reopened his tattoo parlor despite state regulations designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Another Newburgh resident, Jake Lang, was earlier indicted on charges of assaulting officers, civil disorder and violent entry, and a Beacon man, William Pepe, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy; civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

Prosecutors accuse Pepe of being a member of the Proud Boys, a white nationalist group. A co-defendant, Dominic Pezzola, also pleaded not guilty. Their next court date is scheduled for March 26. Pepe remains free with travel and firearm restrictions; Pezzola was ordered held without bond.

According to the George Washington University Program on Extremism, which is tracking prosecutions related to the riot, as of Monday, 257 people had been charged from 40 states and D.C.

