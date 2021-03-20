Evening Shoot

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

A crew came to Beacon on Monday and Tuesday to film scenes for a forthcoming Apple TV+ series, Severance, which is being directed by Ben Stiller. According to an online summary, the show’s title refers to a “program that is used to separate your non-work memories from your work memories.” Scenes also have been filmed in Kingston, Nyack and New York City.

In some of the photos, crew members can be seen making and positioning fake snow; in others, they are filming actors while being pushed on a dolly on the old Beacon line tracks.

