Dial Ten Coming

Area codes will be required

Callers in the 845 area code will be required, starting in October, to dial 10 digits for local calls. In New York, the change also will affect the 516, 607, 716 and 914 area codes.

The change will take effect on Oct. 24. It is being implemented by the Federal Communications Commission to accommodate 988 as a new 3-digit national number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, as of July 16.