The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 17
Open Barn
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
stonykill.org/programs/open-barn
Visit the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep. Register online for a time slot. Also, SAT 24.
SUN 18
Flea Market
BEACON
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Henry Street
The weekly Beacon Flea Market will return for its 2021 season, which continues through mid-November. Masks are required.
SAT 24
Drive-Thru Food Collection
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Salvation Army
158 Fishkill Ave. | 845-831-1253
facebook.com/BeaconLionsClub
The Beacon Lions Club and the Salvation Army will accept donations of canned and dry goods at the rear entrance.
SAT 24
Medication Take Back Day
CARMEL
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Putnam County Sheriff
3 County Center
preventioncouncilputnam.org
Bring your prescription, over-the-counter and pet medications for disposal at this drive-thru event. No syringes, lancets and sharps accepted.
MUSIC
SAT 17
Hudson Valley Philharmonic
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
youtube.com/c/BardavonPresents/videos
This virtual concert will include commentary and a diverse program of classic and contemporary music.
THURS 22
The Valley Hour
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
thevalleyhour.com
This monthly livestream hosted by Annalyse and Ryan will feature Aaron Parks and Rebecca Haviland and Whiskey Heart.
SUN 25
Emi Ferguson and Ruckus
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org
In this livestream, the baroque flutist and the continuo band will perform music from Fly the Coop, their album of Bach sonatas and preludes. Cost: $15 to $45
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 17
Wildflowers of Early Spring
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Meet at the Woodland Trail trailhead for a guided hike to identify spring wildflowers. For ages 16 and older. Cost: $5
SUN 18
Workshop on Food Waste
CARMEL
3 p.m. Sustainable Putnam
bit.ly/putnamfoodwaste
Martha Elder, executive director of Second Chance Foods, will discuss the organization’s food rescue efforts.
SUN 18
Bubby’s Stories
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Reform Temple of Putnam Valley
845-528-4774 | rtpv.org
Roslyn Rothstein will share, via Zoom, the story of seven generations of her family, from Belarus in the 1800s to the 20th-century Bronx. To register, email [email protected] or leave a voicemail.
MON 19
Spring Into an Organized Home
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | bit.ly/spring4-19
In this webinar, Jamie Novak, the author of Keep This Toss That, will share room-by-room strategies for dealing with clutter.
TUES 20
Challenges to Herd Immunity
GARRISON
1 p.m. The Hastings Center
thehastingscenter.org
Mildred Solomon, president of The Hastings Center, will lead a virtual discussion with Dr. Rhea Boyd, a public health advocate and scholar, and Maya Goldenberg, author of a new book on vaccine hesitancy, on the reasons people turn down vaccines. Register online.
TUES 20
Graphic Novel Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The group will discuss Over Easy, by Mimi Pond, via Zoom.
THURS 22
DIY Facial Scrub & Mask
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
The mother-and-daughter team behind the Grounded Goodwife will demonstrate how to make a facial sugar scrub with lime and a “I’m Going Bananas” facial mask. Register online.
FRI 23
Hudson Valley Amphibians and Reptiles
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Dan Liebel, a reptile keeper and breeder, will discuss the migration and nesting habits of local frogs, snakes and salamanders.
SUN 25
Chains Across the Hudson
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
In this online discussion, Bevis Longstreth will discuss the historical events that inspired his latest novel, which takes place in the Highlands during the Revolutionary War.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 17
Alighiero e Sauzeau Boetti
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
Scholar-in-residence Teresa Kittler will discuss duality and collaboration in the artist’s work. Watch live on the website.
THURS 22
Dan Flavin
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Dia educators will speak about the artist’s work with fluorescent light as his primary medium.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 17
Fairy Tales in Films
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jonathan Kruk will share the stories behind popular films such as Shrek and Snow Queen, with Tom McCoy on piano. Cost: $20 per family; no one turned away for ability to pay
SUN 18
Family Nature Activities
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Pete Salmansohn will lead a scavenger hunt and other activities for families and children ages 6 and older. Cost: $8 (children free)
CIVIC
MON 19
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 19
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 20
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
TUES 20
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 21
East Highlands Green Corridors Plan
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Via Zoom | philipstown.com
The Town Board and Hudson Highlands Land Trust will host this workshop on the project. To attend, email [email protected]