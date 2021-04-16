The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 17

Open Barn

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

stonykill.org/programs/open-barn

Visit the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep. Register online for a time slot. Also, SAT 24.

SUN 18

Flea Market

BEACON

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Henry Street

The weekly Beacon Flea Market will return for its 2021 season, which continues through mid-November. Masks are required.

SAT 24

Drive-Thru Food Collection

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Salvation Army

158 Fishkill Ave. | 845-831-1253

facebook.com/BeaconLionsClub

The Beacon Lions Club and the Salvation Army will accept donations of canned and dry goods at the rear entrance.

SAT 24

Medication Take Back Day

CARMEL

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Putnam County Sheriff

3 County Center

preventioncouncilputnam.org

Bring your prescription, over-the-counter and pet medications for disposal at this drive-thru event. No syringes, lancets and sharps accepted.

MUSIC

SAT 17

Hudson Valley Philharmonic

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

youtube.com/c/BardavonPresents/videos

This virtual concert will include commentary and a diverse program of classic and contemporary music.

THURS 22

The Valley Hour

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

thevalleyhour.com

This monthly livestream hosted by Annalyse and Ryan will feature Aaron Parks and Rebecca Haviland and Whiskey Heart.

SUN 25

Emi Ferguson and Ruckus

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org

In this livestream, the baroque flutist and the continuo band will perform music from Fly the Coop, their album of Bach sonatas and preludes. Cost: $15 to $45

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 17

Wildflowers of Early Spring

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Meet at the Woodland Trail trailhead for a guided hike to identify spring wildflowers. For ages 16 and older. Cost: $5

SUN 18

Workshop on Food Waste

CARMEL

3 p.m. Sustainable Putnam

bit.ly/putnamfoodwaste

Martha Elder, executive director of Second Chance Foods, will discuss the organization’s food rescue efforts.

SUN 18

Bubby’s Stories

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Reform Temple of Putnam Valley

845-528-4774 | rtpv.org

Roslyn Rothstein will share, via Zoom, the story of seven generations of her family, from Belarus in the 1800s to the 20th-century Bronx. To register, email [email protected] or leave a voicemail.

MON 19

Spring Into an Organized Home

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | bit.ly/spring4-19

In this webinar, Jamie Novak, the author of Keep This Toss That, will share room-by-room strategies for dealing with clutter.

TUES 20

Challenges to Herd Immunity

GARRISON

1 p.m. The Hastings Center

thehastingscenter.org

Mildred Solomon, president of The Hastings Center, will lead a virtual discussion with Dr. Rhea Boyd, a public health advocate and scholar, and Maya Goldenberg, author of a new book on vaccine hesitancy, on the reasons people turn down vaccines. Register online.

TUES 20

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss Over Easy, by Mimi Pond, via Zoom.

THURS 22

DIY Facial Scrub & Mask

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

The mother-and-daughter team behind the Grounded Goodwife will demonstrate how to make a facial sugar scrub with lime and a “I’m Going Bananas” facial mask. Register online.

FRI 23

Hudson Valley Amphibians and Reptiles

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Dan Liebel, a reptile keeper and breeder, will discuss the migration and nesting habits of local frogs, snakes and salamanders.

SUN 25

Chains Across the Hudson

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

In this online discussion, Bevis Longstreth will discuss the historical events that inspired his latest novel, which takes place in the Highlands during the Revolutionary War.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 17

Alighiero e Sauzeau Boetti

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

Scholar-in-residence Teresa Kittler will discuss duality and collaboration in the artist’s work. Watch live on the website.

THURS 22

Dan Flavin

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Dia educators will speak about the artist’s work with fluorescent light as his primary medium.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 17

Fairy Tales in Films

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jonathan Kruk will share the stories behind popular films such as Shrek and Snow Queen, with Tom McCoy on piano. Cost: $20 per family; no one turned away for ability to pay

SUN 18

Family Nature Activities

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Pete Salmansohn will lead a scavenger hunt and other activities for families and children ages 6 and older. Cost: $8 (children free)

CIVIC

MON 19

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 19

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 20

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

TUES 20

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 21

East Highlands Green Corridors Plan

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Via Zoom | philipstown.com

The Town Board and Hudson Highlands Land Trust will host this workshop on the project. To attend, email [email protected]