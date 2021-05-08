Beacon Library Budget Passes

Two new board members elected

Voters in the Howland library district in Beacon approved its 2021-22 budget on April 29 by a wide margin, 228-24.

The $1.29 million budget includes a tax levy increase of $46,976, a 4 percent hike that exceeded the state tax cap of about 1 percent. Director Kristen Salierno said the library plans to use the money to convert a part-time librarian position to full-time and expand technology education, job-search assistance and resume-building classes, the Library of Things and e-book titles.

Jan Dolan, the president of the board of trustees, was re-elected to a five-year term on the eight-member board with 170 votes, and Phoebe Zinman also won a five-year term with 149 votes. Sam Anderson received 128 votes and will serve the final two years of an existing term. Incumbent Sean Twohig (117 votes) and Elaine Leinung (107) were not elected.