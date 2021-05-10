Indian Point to Test Sirens

The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan will conduct a quarterly test its emergency notification sirens between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Tuesday (May 11).

As part of this test, sirens will sound at full volume for about 4 minutes. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate. In an emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station listed in the emergency planning booklet mailed to households and businesses within a 10-mile radius of the plant. See safesecurevital.com.

Although the plant closed on April 30, Indian Point will continue to test its siren system quarterly, a representative said.