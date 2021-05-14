Renegades Drop Home Opener

First game at The Dutch since 2019

The Hudson Valley Renegades played their first home game at Dutchess Stadium near Beacon since September 2019 on Tuesday (May 11), falling to Maryland’s Aberdeen IronBirds, 4-0. 

The 2020 minor league baseball season was canceled because of the pandemic shutdown.

The Renegades (4-4 through Wednesday) changed their affiliation earlier this year from the Tampa Bay Rays to the New York Yankees and also moved up to Single-A and a longer, 60-game season. See hvrenegades.com or call 845-838-0094.

