Renegades Drop Home Opener

The Hudson Valley Renegades played their first home game at Dutchess Stadium near Beacon since September 2019 on Tuesday (May 11), falling to Maryland’s Aberdeen IronBirds, 4-0.
The 2020 minor league baseball season was canceled because of the pandemic shutdown.
The Renegades (4-4 through Wednesday) changed their affiliation earlier this year from the Tampa Bay Rays to the New York Yankees and also moved up to Single-A and a longer, 60-game season. See hvrenegades.com or call 845-838-0094.
