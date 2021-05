When was the last time you went to a drive-in movie?



Back when Jaws came out, at the Fishkill Drive-In, where ShopRite is now.

~ Kathleen Plumer, Beacon



I saw Rosemary’s Baby, completely by accident, 11 years ago, somewhere in Pennsylvania. ~Joe Sheerin, Cold Spring



At least 10 years ago in Hyde Park. It was probably a Batman movie.

~ Beth Dimilia, Beacon