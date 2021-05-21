Joan Palumbo (1931-2021)

mm By |
Joan Palumbo

Joan Palumbo

Joan E. Palumbo, 89, of Pleasant Valley, a former Garrison business owner, died May 11 at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, surrounded by family members.

She was born in Cold Spring on July 19, 1931, the daughter of Edward Mason and Maude O’Dell-Mason. On July 20, 1952, at St. John’s Church in Beacon, she married Joseph Palumbo.

Joan prided herself in being an efficient homemaker with good meals that were always followed by dessert, her family said. She and her husband owned the Better ‘n’ New Antique Shop and Palumbo & Son Refuse, both based in Garrison. They loved traveling north, and to the Blue Ridge Mountains, in their motor home looking for antiques and unusual finds. In her younger years, Joan was a singer for The Mason Sisters.

She is survived by her children: Victoria Spoleti of Pleasant Valley and Joseph Palumbo (Theresa) of Wappingers Falls; three granddaughters: Jennifer Tubbs (Daniel) of Marlboro, Gina Gallagher (Daniel) of Stormville and Christina Spoleti of Hopewell Junction; and three great-grandchildren: Gianna Artale, Lauren Tubbs and Daniel Gallagher III.

Funeral services took place on May 17 at St. Philip’s Church in Garrison, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Fire Department (pvfdny.org) and Mobile Life Support Services (mobilelife.com).

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.