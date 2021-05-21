Joan Palumbo (1931-2021)

Joan E. Palumbo, 89, of Pleasant Valley, a former Garrison business owner, died May 11 at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, surrounded by family members.

She was born in Cold Spring on July 19, 1931, the daughter of Edward Mason and Maude O’Dell-Mason. On July 20, 1952, at St. John’s Church in Beacon, she married Joseph Palumbo.

Joan prided herself in being an efficient homemaker with good meals that were always followed by dessert, her family said. She and her husband owned the Better ‘n’ New Antique Shop and Palumbo & Son Refuse, both based in Garrison. They loved traveling north, and to the Blue Ridge Mountains, in their motor home looking for antiques and unusual finds. In her younger years, Joan was a singer for The Mason Sisters.

She is survived by her children: Victoria Spoleti of Pleasant Valley and Joseph Palumbo (Theresa) of Wappingers Falls; three granddaughters: Jennifer Tubbs (Daniel) of Marlboro, Gina Gallagher (Daniel) of Stormville and Christina Spoleti of Hopewell Junction; and three great-grandchildren: Gianna Artale, Lauren Tubbs and Daniel Gallagher III.

Funeral services took place on May 17 at St. Philip’s Church in Garrison, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Fire Department (pvfdny.org) and Mobile Life Support Services (mobilelife.com).