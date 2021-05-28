Thanks to Haldane

This letter is long overdue, but I wanted to thank everyone associated with Haldane — the school board, administration, teachers and staff — for their heroic efforts during this time of pandemic to keep the school open for in-person learning. My two daughters have benefited extraordinarily, academically and socially.

According to the state COVID Report Card, in-person students at Haldane contracted COVID-19 at a far lower rate than students who chose to learn from home. This is an extraordinary achievement for everyone at Haldane who has worked so hard to make the school a safe place for children to learn.

To all associated with Haldane, I hope you enjoy a great summer vacation. You have earned it!

Peter McFadden, Nelsonville