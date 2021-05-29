Local Protests

Danskammer protest

Activists gathered on May 20 at the headquarters of the firm that owns the Danskammer power plant in Newburgh to express support for a bill proposed in the state Legislature that would prohibit the development of any major electric-generating facility powered by fossil fuels. Danskammer’s owners are seeking approval to expand the plant’s capacity. (Photo by Ali Muhammad)

Palestine protest

On May 18, protestors marched in Newburgh to express support for Palestinians in conflict with Israel. (Photo by Natasha Scully)

