Henry Finger

Henry R. Finger, 94, who once ran a gas station and restaurant in Cold Spring, died May 24 in Florida.

Henry was a New York Herald Tribune photographer before he entered the U.S. Navy during World War II, where he was a public relations photographer. After his honorable discharge, he married, Shirley Tvedt of Seattle, Washington. He became a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 28, where he worked for many years. He started a successful excavation business. Shirley died in 1968.

Henry continued in the excavation business, which led him to building and renovating houses. In 1974 he purchased the railroad station in Cold Spring, which was a gas station at the time, and he ran it as a gas station and garage. He eventually converted the railroad station into a restaurant, which he and his wife, Jean, ran for several years.

After leaving the restaurant business, he continued to follow his life’s passion of fixing and restoring old cars, especially Ford Model As. In 1984 he and Jean visited Florida and purchased a house. In 1989 he was elected and served as highway superintendent in Putnam Valley. He and Jean would split their time between New York and Florida. He always had a boat and enjoyed fishing in Florida.

Along with his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his sons, Robert Finger (Mary), James Finger (Elizabeth) and Frederick Finger (Marcelle), and his daughter-in-law, Susan. His son, Donald Finger, died earlier.

He is also survived by a stepson, Paul Richmond (Barbara) and three stepdaughters: Margaret McCaffery (Tom), Penny Fiorio and Robin Dever (Brian). He had 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in New York.