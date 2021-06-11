The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 12

City-Wide Yard Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various locations

bit.ly/3bCZiEv

Visit the website above for a list of participating households.

SAT 12

Spring Artisan Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane

facebook.com/rivervalleyguild

Shop, enjoy music and food, and get tarot readings at this open-air market.

SAT 12

Queer and Trans Liberation March

BEACON

2 p.m. Memorial Park

bit.ly/beacon-pride

The march will go to Polhill Park for a speak-out against transphobic and homophobic harassment.

SUN 13

Boating Safety Class

GARRISON

8:30 a.m. Fish & Game Club

183 South Highland Road

This eight-hour class meets state requirements for boating licenses (age 10 and older) and personal watercraft operator (ages 14 and older). Presented in cooperation with the Garrison Yacht Club. Email [email protected] to register. Free

THURS 17

60 Minutes with Your Local Ombudsmen

PHILIPSTOWN

1 p.m.

Long Term Care Community Coalition

nursinghome411.org

Learn how to use the free ombudsman resources to assist with resolving problems and ensure your loved ones are getting the care and services that they need. The speakers will include Judy Farrell, director of the Tri County Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, an ombudsman volunteer, and a resident family member.

SAT 19

Walk to Fight Hunger

RHINEBECK

9 a.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

foodbankofhudsonvalley.org

This fundraiser will support food banks in six counties.

SUN 20

Philipstown Fights Dirty

GARRISON

10 a.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org

Jocelyn Apicello and Jason Angell will speak during the worship service about the campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions in Philipstown and what actions households can take.

MUSIC

SAT 12

Simply Diamond

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

This Neil Diamond tribute band will perform his hits. Food trucks will be available. Cost: $25

SUN 13

Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert

BEACON

Noon – 2 p.m. Pop-Up Park

4 Cross St. | bit.ly/bach-mozart

Choi Fairbanks (cello), Andrienne Haermon (violin) and Jordan Shapiro (guitar) will perform the Piano Bach Invention arranged for string trio.

SUN 13

Lauren Magarelli and the beBhatki Band

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Beacon Farmers Market

223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)

Lauren Magarelli and the beBhatki Band will play in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 13

Eclectic Music & Poetic Impressions

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The CompCord Ensemble and poet Roger Aplon will perform. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

FRI 18

The Benjamins

MAHOPAC

6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

The band will perform top 40 and classic rock during a barbecue buffet. Cost: $29

FRI 18

Daisy Jopling: Transcendence

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The hybrid music/theater performance by violinist Jopling and Olympic Ceremony creator Daniel Flannery will trace a century of African American influence on music set to Sarah Bracey White’s memoir, Primary Lessons. Cost: $35 to $250

SAT 19

Clearwater Great Hudson River Revival

BEACON

11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

clearwaterfestival.org

The 2021 festival — featuring musicians, storytellers and activists who share Pete Seeger’s vision of environmental and social justice — will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Tom Chapin, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Diana Jones, Reggie Harris and the Trouble Sisters are among the scheduled performers. There will also be an online auction.

SAT 19

Down Hill Strugglers

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The old-time string trio will play originals and folk classics. Cost: $20

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 12

Strange Invention / Recognition

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. | BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Diana Vidal will show her latest photos and Daniel Berlin’s watercolor and paintings will be on view. Through July 4.

SAT 12

Expressive Painting and Collage

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In this workshop, Jessica Nash will demonstrate how each technique benefits the other. Cost: $50

SAT 12

Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss

BEACON

3 – 7 p.m. No. 3 Reading Room

469 Main St. | photobookworks.com

Exhibit B: Bethlehem Steel, Hudson River Industry & the Union Electric Power Plant is a collection of litho prints by Kyle Gallup that is part of a larger multimedia, multi-venue exhibit exploring the consequences of extracting natural resources. Through July 6.

SAT 12

Mumbot / Re:Imagine II

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

THURS 17

Gerhard Richter

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

In this webinar, museum educators will discuss the German artist’s work and life.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 12

The Thing

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Kurt Russell starred in this 1982 horror film set in Antarctica. Also SUN 13. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 12

Feel Good Music Series

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Charles Point Park

westchesterballet.org/feel-good-music-series

The Westchester Ballet Company and other dance groups will offer classes and perform. Free

SAT 12

Global Water Dances Festival

KENT LAKES

2:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake

640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org

The Putnam County Dance Project and musician Pierre de Gaillande will draw attention to the worldwide water crisis with performances.

SAT 12

La Rivoluzione Siamo Noi

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino

eventbrite.com

The Cinema in Piazza film series returns with Ilaria Freccia’s 2020 documentary, which uses interviews and footage from 1967 to 1977, when Italian art was the center of the avant garde. Cost: $10 ($5 students and seniors)

SUN 13

Nuovo Cinema Paradiso

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

The second film of the Cinema in Piazza series, released in 1998 and directed by Guiseppe Tornatore, is set at the end of World War II in a Sicilian village where a boy, Salvatore, becomes mesmerized by the operations at a local movie house. Cost: $10 ($5 students and seniors)

WED 16

Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Harrison Ford starred as the iconic adventurer in this 1989 film. Also THURS 17, FRI 18, SAT 19, and SUN 20. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 12

Virtual Kids’ Program & Tour

GARRISON

10 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

This month’s program will include a close-up of a rocking horse and discuss toys and games of the period. For ages 5 and older. Cost: $9

SAT 12

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424

bit.ly/studio-farm

Molly McKinley will lead an outdoor workshop of art-making and exploration of nature through foraging and sculptural play. For ages 5 and older. Registration required. Free

MON 14

Summer Reading Kick-Off

GARRISON

2:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Get a calendar and ink stamper to keep track of your books for Tails and Tales, this year’s program for children, teens and adults. Every participant will receive a certificate for free ice cream and $5 off at the upcoming used book sale.

FRI 18 POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

Guided Hike / The Lorax

PHILIPSTOWN

6:30 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

facebook.com/events

Take a guided hike and then watch The Lorax outdoors. Snacks available for purchase. Cost: $12 ($10 ages 6 to 15; free ages 5 and younger)

SUN 20

Story Walk

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Celebrate Father’s Day with a themed book on the library’s path.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 12

Rowing Clinic

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. Hudson River Rowing

270 North Water St. | bit.ly/rowing-clinics

Learn about rowing on the Hudson River in this workshop. Free

SAT 12

Instagram Agility

GARRISON

11 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Jana Platina Phipps will discuss relationship-building and storytelling on the social media platform, and how artists can showcase their work. Cost: $75

TUES 15

David Abram

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

In this virtual Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, the founder of the Alliance for Wild Ethics will discuss the more-than-human world.

TUES 15

The Artist’s Way Book Group

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Putnam Valley Library

845-528-3242 | putnamvalleylibrary.org

In this first session of an ongoing online series, discuss ideas and exercises from Julia Cameron’s workbook for creative people.

SAT 19

History Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Mark Forlow, the co-author of a book about the West Point Foundry, will lead a hike and discuss the site’s significance and past.

CIVIC

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 15

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 16

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org