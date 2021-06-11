The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 12
City-Wide Yard Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Various locations
bit.ly/3bCZiEv
Visit the website above for a list of participating households.
SAT 12
Spring Artisan Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane
facebook.com/rivervalleyguild
Shop, enjoy music and food, and get tarot readings at this open-air market.
SAT 12
Queer and Trans Liberation March
BEACON
2 p.m. Memorial Park
bit.ly/beacon-pride
The march will go to Polhill Park for a speak-out against transphobic and homophobic harassment.
SUN 13
Boating Safety Class
GARRISON
8:30 a.m. Fish & Game Club
183 South Highland Road
This eight-hour class meets state requirements for boating licenses (age 10 and older) and personal watercraft operator (ages 14 and older). Presented in cooperation with the Garrison Yacht Club. Email [email protected] to register. Free
THURS 17
60 Minutes with Your Local Ombudsmen
PHILIPSTOWN
1 p.m.
Long Term Care Community Coalition
nursinghome411.org
Learn how to use the free ombudsman resources to assist with resolving problems and ensure your loved ones are getting the care and services that they need. The speakers will include Judy Farrell, director of the Tri County Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, an ombudsman volunteer, and a resident family member.
SAT 19
Walk to Fight Hunger
RHINEBECK
9 a.m. Dutchess County Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
foodbankofhudsonvalley.org
This fundraiser will support food banks in six counties.
SUN 20
Philipstown Fights Dirty
GARRISON
10 a.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | stphilipshighlands.org
Jocelyn Apicello and Jason Angell will speak during the worship service about the campaign to reach net-zero carbon emissions in Philipstown and what actions households can take.
MUSIC
SAT 12
Simply Diamond
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
This Neil Diamond tribute band will perform his hits. Food trucks will be available. Cost: $25
SUN 13
Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert
BEACON
Noon – 2 p.m. Pop-Up Park
4 Cross St. | bit.ly/bach-mozart
Choi Fairbanks (cello), Andrienne Haermon (violin) and Jordan Shapiro (guitar) will perform the Piano Bach Invention arranged for string trio.
SUN 13
Lauren Magarelli and the beBhatki Band
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Beacon Farmers Market
223 Main St. (DMV parking lot)
Lauren Magarelli and the beBhatki Band will play in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 13
Eclectic Music & Poetic Impressions
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The CompCord Ensemble and poet Roger Aplon will perform. In-person attendees must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
FRI 18
The Benjamins
MAHOPAC
6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
The band will perform top 40 and classic rock during a barbecue buffet. Cost: $29
FRI 18
Daisy Jopling: Transcendence
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The hybrid music/theater performance by violinist Jopling and Olympic Ceremony creator Daniel Flannery will trace a century of African American influence on music set to Sarah Bracey White’s memoir, Primary Lessons. Cost: $35 to $250
SAT 19
Clearwater Great Hudson River Revival
BEACON
11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
clearwaterfestival.org
The 2021 festival — featuring musicians, storytellers and activists who share Pete Seeger’s vision of environmental and social justice — will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Tom Chapin, Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Diana Jones, Reggie Harris and the Trouble Sisters are among the scheduled performers. There will also be an online auction.
SAT 19
Down Hill Strugglers
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The old-time string trio will play originals and folk classics. Cost: $20
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 12
Strange Invention / Recognition
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. | BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Diana Vidal will show her latest photos and Daniel Berlin’s watercolor and paintings will be on view. Through July 4.
SAT 12
Expressive Painting and Collage
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In this workshop, Jessica Nash will demonstrate how each technique benefits the other. Cost: $50
SAT 12
Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss
BEACON
3 – 7 p.m. No. 3 Reading Room
469 Main St. | photobookworks.com
Exhibit B: Bethlehem Steel, Hudson River Industry & the Union Electric Power Plant is a collection of litho prints by Kyle Gallup that is part of a larger multimedia, multi-venue exhibit exploring the consequences of extracting natural resources. Through July 6.
SAT 12
Mumbot / Re:Imagine II
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
THURS 17
Gerhard Richter
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
In this webinar, museum educators will discuss the German artist’s work and life.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 12
The Thing
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Kurt Russell starred in this 1982 horror film set in Antarctica. Also SUN 13. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 12
Feel Good Music Series
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Charles Point Park
westchesterballet.org/feel-good-music-series
The Westchester Ballet Company and other dance groups will offer classes and perform. Free
SAT 12
Global Water Dances Festival
KENT LAKES
2:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake
640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org
The Putnam County Dance Project and musician Pierre de Gaillande will draw attention to the worldwide water crisis with performances.
SAT 12
La Rivoluzione Siamo Noi
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino
eventbrite.com
The Cinema in Piazza film series returns with Ilaria Freccia’s 2020 documentary, which uses interviews and footage from 1967 to 1977, when Italian art was the center of the avant garde. Cost: $10 ($5 students and seniors)
SUN 13
Nuovo Cinema Paradiso
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
The second film of the Cinema in Piazza series, released in 1998 and directed by Guiseppe Tornatore, is set at the end of World War II in a Sicilian village where a boy, Salvatore, becomes mesmerized by the operations at a local movie house. Cost: $10 ($5 students and seniors)
WED 16
Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Harrison Ford starred as the iconic adventurer in this 1989 film. Also THURS 17, FRI 18, SAT 19, and SUN 20. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 12
Virtual Kids’ Program & Tour
GARRISON
10 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
This month’s program will include a close-up of a rocking horse and discuss toys and games of the period. For ages 5 and older. Cost: $9
SAT 12
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-231-4424
bit.ly/studio-farm
Molly McKinley will lead an outdoor workshop of art-making and exploration of nature through foraging and sculptural play. For ages 5 and older. Registration required. Free
MON 14
Summer Reading Kick-Off
GARRISON
2:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Get a calendar and ink stamper to keep track of your books for Tails and Tales, this year’s program for children, teens and adults. Every participant will receive a certificate for free ice cream and $5 off at the upcoming used book sale.
FRI 18 POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD
Guided Hike / The Lorax
PHILIPSTOWN
6:30 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
facebook.com/events
Take a guided hike and then watch The Lorax outdoors. Snacks available for purchase. Cost: $12 ($10 ages 6 to 15; free ages 5 and younger)
SUN 20
Story Walk
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Celebrate Father’s Day with a themed book on the library’s path.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 12
Rowing Clinic
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. Hudson River Rowing
270 North Water St. | bit.ly/rowing-clinics
Learn about rowing on the Hudson River in this workshop. Free
SAT 12
Instagram Agility
GARRISON
11 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Jana Platina Phipps will discuss relationship-building and storytelling on the social media platform, and how artists can showcase their work. Cost: $75
TUES 15
David Abram
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
In this virtual Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, the founder of the Alliance for Wild Ethics will discuss the more-than-human world.
TUES 15
The Artist’s Way Book Group
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Putnam Valley Library
845-528-3242 | putnamvalleylibrary.org
In this first session of an ongoing online series, discuss ideas and exercises from Julia Cameron’s workbook for creative people.
SAT 19
History Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Mark Forlow, the co-author of a book about the West Point Foundry, will lead a hike and discuss the site’s significance and past.
CIVIC
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 15
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 16
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org