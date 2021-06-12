Beacon Sewage Bill  Passes Legislature

Unanimous votes in Assembly and Senate

A bill that would allow Beacon to sell its excess sewage capacity to private firms and individuals outside of city limits passed the Assembly, 147-0, on May 25, and the Senate, 63-0, on June 8. It still must be enacted by the governor.

“At every level of government, budgets have taken a hit from reduced sales tax and other negative effects of the pandemic,” Jonathan Jacobson, who sponsored the bill in the Assembly and whose district includes Beacon, said in a statement. “This bill will allow the City of Beacon to make up a portion of that.”

Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, sponsored the bill in the Senate.