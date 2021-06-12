Beacon Teachers are A+

Serino recognizes educators

Two Beacon High School teachers — Matthew Steltz and Rebecca Cady — were among the educators recognized this month by state Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands.

Steltz teaches social studies, and Cady is a special education instructor.

Serino released a list of “A+ teachers” nominated by members of their communities for their work keeping their classes on track during the pandemic.

