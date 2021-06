Do you plan to travel now that COVID-19 restrictions are being eased?



Safety is No. 1, but I’d love to go see my family in Florida.

~ Jenna DePalma, Nelsonville



I’m going to Fire Island, then maybe California, in August. I haven’t traveled since last March.

~ Dan Hickey, Beacon



Absolutely! I’m going to a bachelor party in California and a yet-to-be-determined island.

~ Taylor Jackson, Beacon