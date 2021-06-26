Preschool / Kindergarten Grads

Eighteen kindergarteners graduated from Hudson Hills Montessori in Beacon on June 18 (top, in a photo by Sana Siddiqui), including Laurelai Graef (above).

The St. Philip’s Nursery School in Garrison graduated 11 students on June 16. From left, Gunnar D’Agostino, Charlie Stephens, Catherine Cooper, Benny Donaldson, Addalie Van Amburgh, Leonardo Stelluti, Dylan Wynn, Lillian Levy, Megan Bunora, Luca Innocenti and Freddie Stephens. (Photo by Erin Wik)

Community Nursery School (Cold Spring)

Clockwise from top left: Cash Amato, Miya Beltran, Griffin Burgoon, Wyatt de Sousa, Nicky Taylor, Rosemary Sanchez-Thompson, Rodney Lim, Dakota Dubiel