Two Beacon Principals to Leave

District hopes to name replacements next month

The principals of Beacon High School and South Avenue Elementary in Beacon each announced this week that they plan to leave for other jobs.

Elisa Soto, who has been the principal of the high school since 2018, was appointed an assistant superintendent in the Newburgh district, while Laura Cahill, who has been the South Avenue principal for five years, will become an elementary school principal in the Hyde Park district.

Superintendent Matt Landahl said the Beacon district plans to fill the vacancies over the summer. Stakeholder committees culled from parent-teacher organizations and employee groups will conduct interviews after school officials review applications. Landahl said he hopes the district can begin interviews in mid-July, with appointments possibly by the end of the month.