Coronavirus Updates (June)

■ New cases in Dutchess County totaled 17 and in Putnam 17 for the 7-day period ending Saturday (June 19), compared to 25 in Dutchess and 10 in Putnam for the previous week.

■ Six of Dutchess County’s eight senior centers, including the one in Beacon, have reopened for the first time since the pandemic started, County Executive Marc Molinaro said on Friday (June 18). The centers are open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, and offer a hot lunch each day was wells as recreational activities and fitness and health programs.

■ Two more Garrison students have tested positive for COVID-19, and both were in school last week while infectious, Superintendent Carl Albano said on Thursday (June 17). Four additional students who were “in close or proximal contact” with the positive individuals are under quarantine, said Albano. The school district also said on Monday (June 14) that a student who tested positive had been in school on June 11 while infectious. Two students in contact with that person had to be quarantined, said Albano.

■ The Haldane school district is accepting public comments on its plan for using $194,212 in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan approved in March and $86,476 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act approved in December. The district’s plan includes funding an elementary school “interventionist” position for two years. A draft of the district’s plan is posted here. Comments may be emailed to Superintendent Philip Benante at [email protected] by June 30.

■ With 70 percent of adults having received at least one vaccine dose, the state is lifting mandatory pandemic restrictions on businesses and social gatherings, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday (June 15). The decision affects a range of businesses, including agriculture, construction, gyms, manufacturing and retail, said Cuomo. Those businesses will no longer face mandated capacity limits and requirements that included social distancing, contact tracing, and cleaning disinfecting, although they can chose to continue those practices. Limits on social gatherings are also being lifted, said Cuomo. Masks will still be mandatory for pre-K-12 schools, public transit and healthcare settings.

■ The COVID-19 testing site at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area off the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County is one of four state-run locations that will close on Friday (June 18), Cuomo said on Monday (June 15). Another five sites are scheduled to close on June 25.

■ Dutchess County had just 25 new COVID-19 cases in total for the 7-day period ending Saturday (June 12) and Putnam County 10. Dutchess had 58 new cases the previous week and Putnam 21.

■ Children eligible for free school meals will receive $132 in food benefits for every month they worked remotely 12 days or more during the 2020-21 school year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (June 14). Children who learned remotely for at least one school day but no more than 12 in a month will receive $82 for that month. The $2.2 billion program is being funded by the federal government. Families do not have to apply. They will have the benefits posted to their EBT cards or receive a letter telling how to access the payments.

■ The New York State Fair will open at 100 percent capacity from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 in Syracuse, Cuomo said. Indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to allow for social distancing, he said.

■ New York started the process on Friday (June 11) of shutting down the state’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites as demand has fallen by 88 percent between January and May and vaccinations drive down new positive cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday (June 10). The initial sites to be shuttered are in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Rome, Staten Island and Wantagh.

■ School districts must still require that students wear masks indoors, but can choose to let face coverings be removed outdoors, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (June 7).

■ New York will not lift on Monday (June 7) its mandate that masks be worn by students in K-12 schools, a policy that state said it intended to end in a letter sent by Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday (June 4). School districts were told that the existing policy on masks will remain in an email sent to them on Sunday (June 6) by the state Department of Education, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

■ New York plans to lift its indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools starting on Monday (June 7), Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a letter to Rochelle Walenskey, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will be “strongly encouraged” indoors for students, teachers and staff who are not fully vaccinated, said Zucker. The same guidelines would also apply to summer camps, he said. Masks would be “encouraged” outdoors for people who are unvaccinated in high-risk situations. Both schools and camps would be able to implement “stricter standards,” said Zucker.

■ While Haldane is waiting for an official notice, Garrison intends to continue requiring masks indoors in response to the state’s announcement that it plans to lift its mask mandate starting Monday (June 7). Carl Albano, Garrison’s superintendent, said on Saturday (June 5) that “the reward of easing our mask requirement does not outweigh the risk.” The district will offer students masks breaks indoors and outdoors until the school year ends, said Albano. Phil Benante, Haldane’s superintendent, said the district will notify staff and parents when new guidance is officially issued.