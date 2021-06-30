Haldane Students Recognized

Four receive awards from senator

State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, in a virtual ceremony on June 23 recognized 18 high school students, including four from Haldane and three from Putnam Valley, with a NYS Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award.

The Haldane students were Andrew Sciculuna, Eden Feinstein, Patrick Reinhardt and Stefano Hammond. The Putnam Valley students were Abigail Lowder, Alliyah Steele and Lindsey Cohen.

Each year, members of the state Senate invite constituents to nominate students for the award.

