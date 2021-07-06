State Police ID Body of Missing Swimmer

Newburgh teen had been reported missing from Little Stony Point Park

The body found along the shore of the Hudson River in Cold Spring over the weekend has been identified as a Newburgh teenager reported missing last week from Little Stony Point Park, said state police.

Yesvely Lopez, 17, was found off Dockside Park just before 6 a.m. on Saturday (July 3), said a spokesperson for Troop K, based in Poughkeepsie, on Tuesday (July 6). The investigation is still “pending,” said state police.

First responders began searching the river on the evening of June 29 after a female swimmer was reported missing from Little Stony Point at 6:08 p.m., and the Cold Spring Fire Co. called in dive teams from Mahopac Falls and Yorktown Heights to assist. The

The Mahopac Falls Fire Department said on its website that divers swam in patterns in the area where witnesses last saw the swimmer but the search was called off because of darkness and the investigation turned over to the New York State Park Police.