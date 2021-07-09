Beacon Obituaries

Elizabeth Newton (1957-2021)

Elizabeth Newton, 63, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on July 7.

Elizabeth was born on Dec. 20, 1957, in Harlem, the daughter of the late Julio and Andrea Tapia. She was married to Ricky S. Newton for 40 years. Ricky survives at home. Elizabeth worked for Beacon Looms, the Castle Point VA Medical Center and many other businesses, but was known by all as the cashier at All In One Food Mart, where she was loved by many and quickly became everyone’s “Mama Liz.” She also was a member of the New Vision Church of Deliverance.

In addition to her husband, Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Jasmine Lewis and Shanay N. Newton; her grandchildren, Nichelle M. Cucci, Iyana Jackson and Jamal Jackson Jr.; her great-granddaughter, Princess Ayla Gilmore; her brothers, Tony Tapia and Daryl Scott; and her sister, Nicole Scott.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth’s stepson, Ricky Nass, died before her. A memorial gathering date and time will be announced by the family soon.

James Scofield (1938-2021)

James F. Scofield Sr., 82, a lifelong Beacon resident, died peacefully on July 3, surrounded by his family, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born in Beacon on Dec. 15, 1938, to the late Harold and Rebekah (Little) Scofield. Upon graduating Beacon High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served, post-Korean Conflict, from 1957 to 1960 and received an honorable discharge. James worked for over 30 years in chemical research manufacturing for Kay-Fries, and last worked for Gemark in Newburgh. He retired in the 2000s.

James was a proud retired life member of Beacon Engine Fire Co. No. 1. He was an avid fisherman who he loved fishing trout, and was a passionate and devoted Yankees and Giants fan. James was an antique dealer, something he thoroughly enjoyed. He also enjoyed playing darts.

James is survived by his three children, Linda Scofield, James F. Scofield Jr. and his wife Christine, and Kimberly Scofield. He also is survived by his two grandchildren, Rebecca and Jacob Scofield. His beloved wife, Janis (Ortmann) Scofield, died in 1984.

Family and friends will gather to remember and honor his life of service on Friday (July 9) from 3 to 7 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. Military honors will be rendered by the Marine Corps at 6:30 p.m. A private cremation will follow, with interment at a later date in the Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations to be made to the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 54, Beacon, NY 12508 (beaconvac.org).

Francis Zottarelli (1950-2021)

Francis P. Zottarelli, 70, a longtime Beacon resident, died peacefully on July 4.

Born on Sept. 22, 1950, in Queens to Liliane Brismontier and Paul Zottarelli, he lived his life as a stoic individual.

After moving from New York City to Nassau County, he then moved north to the Hudson Valley. He continued to live there but made sure to travel, for he had a love of the world. His journeys took him from the tropical islands of Hawaii to snow-covered peaks, and across Europe, all the way to the Black Sea.

Frank worked over 15 years for Metro-North as a conductor. Working out of Beacon, he made sure to always be close to his children. He retired in 2014 and was free to follow his passions.

He was an avid skier and a lover of music. He was a prodigious musician, having played guitar and bass in different bands all throughout his life. The only thing that could match his musical talents was his skill on the ski slopes. He went across North America to ski some of the greatest mountains the United States has to offer. Above all, he treasured his family and friends. He wished to be with them as much as possible.

Frank is survived by his two sons, Dylan P. Zottarelli and Sean G. Zottarelli, and his granddaughter, Claire W. Zottarelli. He is also survived by his mother, Liliane Zottarelli, and his two brothers, Richard Zottarelli and Michele Zottarelli.

His family and friends gathered on Wednesday (July 7) from 6 to 8 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon. A private cremation followed.