The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 10
Used Book Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Library are hosting their annual fundraiser this year at the school’s outdoor pavilion. Search through thousands of titles, many priced at $2. The children’s section will have its own tent. Use the Nelson Lane entrance. Also SUN 11.
SAT 10
Putnam Culture Festival
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnamculturefest.bpt.me
Celebrate the diversity of Putnam County with music (including The Psychedelicats at 4 p.m.), performers and activities such as a rock-climbing wall and obstacle course. Cost: $15 ($12 advance, free for ages 10 and younger)
TUES 13
Community Blood Drive
FISHKILL
1 – 6 p.m. Hyatt House
100 Westage Business Center
redcrossblood.org
Sign up in advance through the website. Type O blood is particularly needed.
TUES 13
Networking Event
BREWSTER
5:30 p.m. Clock Tower Grill
512 Clock Tower Commons
putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com
The Putnam County Business Council is hosting its first networking event in 18 months. Cost: $30
THURS 15
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market Fundraiser
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison’s Landing (Gazebo)
csfarmmarket.org
Enjoy a catered picnic from Fresh Company. Cost: $85
SAT 17
Modern Makers Market Pop-Up
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
St. Mary in the Highlands (Lawn)
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
The market will feature handmade goods from 40 artisans and artists, including wood, glass and leather workers, jewelers and potters, as well as live music, food, beer and cider.
SAT 17
Rabies Vaccination Clinic
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – Noon Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
The Putnam County Health Department hosts a free clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 10
The Goonies
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
In this 1985 film, a group of children discover a pirate map and go in search of lost treasure to save their home from a developer. Also SUN 11. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 10
Pride and Prejudice
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen’s classic story, the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, but can she resist love? Also FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $20 ($17 senior, military, children under 12)
SAT 10
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The latest installment of the storytelling series will feature Kate Tellers, Ed Gavagan, Tim Lopez, John Blesso, Annie Tan and Adam Selbst. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
SAT 10
The Princess Bride
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society returns for its 10th season with a screening of this 1987 postmodern fairy tale starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright. Free
WED 14
Dirty Dancing
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
In the 1987 film, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze become dancing partners at a Catskills summer resort, breaking class boundaries. Also THURS 15, FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
THURS 15
Life Drawing Workshop and Performance
BEACON
5:30 p.m.
Pete And Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | compassarts.org
In the first of Compass Art’s Interconnected series, cartoonist and illustrator Ed Murr will draw Sophie Jackson in costumes, then lead an open drawing session followed by a large-scale drawing performance. Costumes encouraged. Rain date July 22. Register in advance. Free
SAT 17
Comedy Night
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The line-up will feature Joey Kola, Andrew Kennedy and local host Frankie Becerra. Cost: $40
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 10
Climate-Friendly Open House
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
bit.ly/climate-house-tour
Tour a home that has been updated to have a low carbon footprint (the address will be shared after registration). Learn about heat pumps, weatherization, electric vehicles and charging, and climate-friendly lawn practices.
SAT 10
Drawing for People Who Think They Can’t Draw
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
165 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
All you need is pencil and paper for this four-session class. Cost: $85
SAT 10
Grow the Rainbow
BREWSTER
10:30 a.m.
Tilly Foster Community Garden
Route 312 at Prospect Hill Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
This hands-on program will explore the significance of the colors of fruits and vegetables and their nutritional value. Register by THURS 8. Cost: $10
SUN 11
The Weight of Air
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)
472 Route 403
845-424-3020 | bit.ly/addiction-talk
David Poses will discuss his memoir about heroin addiction and depression in conversation with Brandon del Pozo. The event is co-hosted with Split Rock Books and the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub.
WED 14
The Birth of Dutchess County Courts
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. | dchsny.org
Dutchess County Historical Society
To celebrate the 300th anniversary of the founding of the court system, Dutchess County historian Will Tatum will discuss its earliest days. Watch via Zoom.
THURS 15
Poetry and Thinking with Ira Joe Fisher
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The broadcaster, author, poet and teacher will present “Improving the Empty Page: Poetry & Thinking” via Zoom and lead a Q&A afterward. Register at bit.ly/ira-fisher.
SAT 17
Harvest Dye Materials
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
In partnership with NY Textile Lab, the farm is offering a sustainable textiles series for adults. This workshop focuses on using regional plants to make dyes. Cost: $45 to $65 sliding scale
SUN 18
Strategies for Better Parenting
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Local award-winning journalist Melinda Moyer will discuss her new book about science-based parenting strategies with psychology professor and therapist Tracy A. Prout. Register in advance for this event co-sponsored by Split Rock Books.
MUSIC
SAT 10
Breakneck Ridge Revue / Hudson Valley Sally
BEACON
1 p.m. Polhill Park
Route 9D and Main Street
The Breakneck Ridge Revue will perform traditional twangy music at 1 and 2:40 p.m., and Hudson Valley Sally will perform folk at 2 and 3:40 p.m.
SAT 10
Eva Salina and Peter Stan
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The duo will perform interpretations of vintage Serbian and Romani music. Cost: $20
FRI 16
The Flurries & The Costellos
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Local trio The Flurries will play rockabilly hits from their past two albums and The Costellos will perform a blend of rock, pop, surf and country originals. Cost: $15 ($20 at the door)
SUN 18
Klettner Bros. Band
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Joseph and Anton Klettner will perform a variety of rock songs on violin, accordion and guitar. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 18
Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert
BEACON
Noon Main Pop-Up Park | 4 Cross St.
The Beacon Chamber Ensemble will perform a free outdoor show.
SUN 18
Emily Beck (Music)
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
Enjoy Beck’s alternative indie rock. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 10
JBL Sprouts Garden Club
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children 7 to 12 years old can plant their own vegetable or herb and work on crafts.
TUES 13
Tails & Tales Summer Reading
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Incoming first grade students will hear a story and then make crafts.
TUES 13
Kid’s Concert
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Miss Stacy Labriola will sing and engage children in this interactive program.
TUES 13
Campfire Sing-A-Long
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org
Families are invited to join Miss Gina to sing, laugh and move. Cost: sliding scale $20 to $40 per group
THURS 15
Make Blobfish Slime
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children in grades 1 to 5 can create their own special slime.
FRI 16
Scavenger Hunt
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children 6 to 10 years old can join the search. Register in advance.
SAT 17
Bring the Kids
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Museum educator Miss Lisa will lead this outdoor program focused on Boscobel’s history, the Hudson River and the American Revolution. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; ages 5 and under are free)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 10
Sascha Mallon / Eileen Sackman
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
New ceramics work by both artists will be on view.
SAT 10
Vandulism / JCorp
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
CIVIC
MON 12
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 12
Dutchess County Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. | 22 Market St.
845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov
TUES 13
School Board
BEACON
6 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 13
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
TUES 13
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 14
Public Hearing: Village Code Amendments
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | coldspringny.gov
WED 14
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 15
Public Hearing: Cannabis Sales & On-Site Consumption
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Cold Spring Firehouse
154 Main St. | coldspringny.gov