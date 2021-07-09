The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 10

Used Book Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Library are hosting their annual fundraiser this year at the school’s outdoor pavilion. Search through thousands of titles, many priced at $2. The children’s section will have its own tent. Use the Nelson Lane entrance. Also SUN 11.

SAT 10

Putnam Culture Festival

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnamculturefest.bpt.me

Celebrate the diversity of Putnam County with music (including The Psychedelicats at 4 p.m.), performers and activities such as a rock-climbing wall and obstacle course. Cost: $15 ($12 advance, free for ages 10 and younger)

TUES 13

Community Blood Drive

FISHKILL

1 – 6 p.m. Hyatt House

100 Westage Business Center

redcrossblood.org

Sign up in advance through the website. Type O blood is particularly needed.

TUES 13

Networking Event

BREWSTER

5:30 p.m. Clock Tower Grill

512 Clock Tower Commons

putnamcountybusinesscouncil.com

The Putnam County Business Council is hosting its first networking event in 18 months. Cost: $30

THURS 15

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market Fundraiser

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison’s Landing (Gazebo)

csfarmmarket.org

Enjoy a catered picnic from Fresh Company. Cost: $85

SAT 17

Modern Makers Market Pop-Up

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Mary in the Highlands (Lawn)

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

The market will feature handmade goods from 40 artisans and artists, including wood, glass and leather workers, jewelers and potters, as well as live music, food, beer and cider.

SAT 17

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – Noon Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

The Putnam County Health Department hosts a free clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 10

The Goonies

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

In this 1985 film, a group of children discover a pirate map and go in search of lost treasure to save their home from a developer. Also SUN 11. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 10

Pride and Prejudice

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen’s classic story, the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, but can she resist love? Also FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $20 ($17 senior, military, children under 12)

SAT 10

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The latest installment of the storytelling series will feature Kate Tellers, Ed Gavagan, Tim Lopez, John Blesso, Annie Tan and Adam Selbst. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

SAT 10

The Princess Bride

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society returns for its 10th season with a screening of this 1987 postmodern fairy tale starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright. Free



WED 14

Dirty Dancing

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

In the 1987 film, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze become dancing partners at a Catskills summer resort, breaking class boundaries. Also THURS 15, FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

THURS 15

Life Drawing Workshop and Performance

BEACON

5:30 p.m.

Pete And Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | compassarts.org

In the first of Compass Art’s Interconnected series, cartoonist and illustrator Ed Murr will draw Sophie Jackson in costumes, then lead an open drawing session followed by a large-scale drawing performance. Costumes encouraged. Rain date July 22. Register in advance. Free

SAT 17

Comedy Night

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The line-up will feature Joey Kola, Andrew Kennedy and local host Frankie Becerra. Cost: $40

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 10

Climate-Friendly Open House

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

bit.ly/climate-house-tour

Tour a home that has been updated to have a low carbon footprint (the address will be shared after registration). Learn about heat pumps, weatherization, electric vehicles and charging, and climate-friendly lawn practices.

SAT 10

Drawing for People Who Think They Can’t Draw

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

165 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

All you need is pencil and paper for this four-session class. Cost: $85

SAT 10

Grow the Rainbow

BREWSTER

10:30 a.m.

Tilly Foster Community Garden

Route 312 at Prospect Hill Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

This hands-on program will explore the significance of the colors of fruits and vegetables and their nutritional value. Register by THURS 8. Cost: $10

SUN 11

The Weight of Air

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)

472 Route 403

845-424-3020 | bit.ly/addiction-talk

David Poses will discuss his memoir about heroin addiction and depression in conversation with Brandon del Pozo. The event is co-hosted with Split Rock Books and the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub.

WED 14

The Birth of Dutchess County Courts

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. | dchsny.org

Dutchess County Historical Society

To celebrate the 300th anniversary of the founding of the court system, Dutchess County historian Will Tatum will discuss its earliest days. Watch via Zoom.

THURS 15

Poetry and Thinking with Ira Joe Fisher

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The broadcaster, author, poet and teacher will present “Improving the Empty Page: Poetry & Thinking” via Zoom and lead a Q&A afterward. Register at bit.ly/ira-fisher.





SAT 17

Harvest Dye Materials

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

In partnership with NY Textile Lab, the farm is offering a sustainable textiles series for adults. This workshop focuses on using regional plants to make dyes. Cost: $45 to $65 sliding scale

SUN 18

Strategies for Better Parenting

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Local award-winning journalist Melinda Moyer will discuss her new book about science-based parenting strategies with psychology professor and therapist Tracy A. Prout. Register in advance for this event co-sponsored by Split Rock Books.

MUSIC

SAT 10

Breakneck Ridge Revue / Hudson Valley Sally

BEACON

1 p.m. Polhill Park

Route 9D and Main Street

The Breakneck Ridge Revue will perform traditional twangy music at 1 and 2:40 p.m., and Hudson Valley Sally will perform folk at 2 and 3:40 p.m.

SAT 10

Eva Salina and Peter Stan

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The duo will perform interpretations of vintage Serbian and Romani music. Cost: $20

FRI 16

The Flurries & The Costellos

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Local trio The Flurries will play rockabilly hits from their past two albums and The Costellos will perform a blend of rock, pop, surf and country originals. Cost: $15 ($20 at the door)

SUN 18

Klettner Bros. Band

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Joseph and Anton Klettner will perform a variety of rock songs on violin, accordion and guitar. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 18

Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert

BEACON

Noon Main Pop-Up Park | 4 Cross St.

The Beacon Chamber Ensemble will perform a free outdoor show.

SUN 18

Emily Beck (Music)

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

Enjoy Beck’s alternative indie rock. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 10

JBL Sprouts Garden Club

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children 7 to 12 years old can plant their own vegetable or herb and work on crafts.

TUES 13

Tails & Tales Summer Reading

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Incoming first grade students will hear a story and then make crafts.

TUES 13

Kid’s Concert

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Miss Stacy Labriola will sing and engage children in this interactive program.

TUES 13

Campfire Sing-A-Long

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org

Families are invited to join Miss Gina to sing, laugh and move. Cost: sliding scale $20 to $40 per group

THURS 15

Make Blobfish Slime

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children in grades 1 to 5 can create their own special slime.

FRI 16

Scavenger Hunt

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children 6 to 10 years old can join the search. Register in advance.

SAT 17

Bring the Kids

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Museum educator Miss Lisa will lead this outdoor program focused on Boscobel’s history, the Hudson River and the American Revolution. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; ages 5 and under are free)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 10

Sascha Mallon / Eileen Sackman

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

New ceramics work by both artists will be on view.





SAT 10

Vandulism / JCorp

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery



CIVIC

MON 12

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 12

Dutchess County Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. | 22 Market St.

845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov

TUES 13

School Board

BEACON

6 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 13

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

TUES 13

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 14

Public Hearing: Village Code Amendments

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | coldspringny.gov

WED 14

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 15

Public Hearing: Cannabis Sales & On-Site Consumption

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Cold Spring Firehouse

154 Main St. | coldspringny.gov