The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 17

Modern Makers Market Pop-Up

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Mary in the Highlands (Lawn)

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

The market will feature handmade goods from 40 artisans and artists, including wood, glass and leather workers, jewelers and potters, as well as live music, food, beer and cider.

SAT 17

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – Noon Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

The Putnam County Health Department hosts a free clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination.

SUN 18

Music Conference, Festival & Cookout

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road

dutchesscountyparks.com

At this music conference, festival and cookout, get insights from music industry professionals and enjoy live performances throughout the day.

WED 21

Women’s Networking Event

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road | 845-229-0106

The annual event hosted by state Sen. Sue Serino will bring together women to make connections and hear from a panel of business leaders on the theme of Rebuilding in the Wake of a Challenge. Join virtually or in-person. Email [email protected] or call the office to RVSP.

WED 21

Forum on Emergency Rental Assistance

NEWBURGH

6 p.m. Newburgh Activity Center

401 Washington St. | 845-763-7011

[email protected]

Learn about New York’s program to help with rent and utility payments for tenants and landlords. The forum is co-hosted by Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson and state Sen. James Skoufis.

THURS 22

Gun Buyback

NEWBURGH

Noon – 4 p.m.

The Cathedral at The House

131 Broadway | 845-485-3900

[email protected]

Bring in working or non-working rifles, handguns and shotguns and get up to $250 and an iPad.

SAT 24

Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim

BEACON

9 a.m.

Pete And Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | riverpool.org

Swim in open water one mile across the Hudson River from Newburgh to Beacon in the 17th annual event. Registration closes SUN 18.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 17

Bring the Kids

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Museum educator Miss Lisa will lead this outdoor program focused on Boscobel’s history, the Hudson River and the American Revolution. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; ages 5 and under are free)

MON 19

Stuffed Animal Sleep-Over

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Stuffies and dolls are invited to a library slumber party. Drop off your friend during the day and then pick them up on Tuesday. The librarians will share photos and stories about the fun they had.

TUES 20

Two by Two Zoo

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Meet and learn about new animal friends on the library lawn. Register for a time slot.

TUES 20

Hooping Together

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org

Heather Davies will demonstrate hula hoop basics, tricks and games after the group picks vegetables and makes a salad. Cost: $20 to $40 sliding scale

WED 21

Tails & Tales Summer Reading

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Incoming 4th graders can discuss Stand Up, Yumi Chung! by Jessica Kim.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 17

Harvest Dye Materials

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

In partnership with NY Textile Lab, the farm is offering a sustainable textiles series for adults. This workshop focuses on using regional plants to make dyes. Cost: $45 to $65 sliding scale

SUN 18

How To Raise Kids Who Aren’t Assholes

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Local award-winning journalist Melinda Moyer will discuss her new book about science-based parenting strategies with psychology professor and therapist Tracy A. Prout. Register in advance for this event co-sponsored by Split Rock Books.

TUES 20

Common Sleep Disorders

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

bit.ly/SleepDisordersJuly20

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Dr. Anita Bhola will discuss what may be disrupting your sleep and how to get help. Register for the Zoom event.

THURS 22

Summer Hydration

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

In the first of a two-part series via Zoom, nutrition and wellness practitioner Kathryn Selman will discuss how drinking water can change the way you feel.

SAT 24

Doggie Fun

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn basic dog manners and tricks as librarian Noelle and her dog Sunny help you understand how your behavior affects your pet. Bring treats and register in advance.

SAT 24

Sunset Tour

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Get a tour of the house and garden, then enjoy the sunset with a glass of wine overlooking the Quarry Pool. Cost: $100

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 17

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has returned with a play by James Ijames that explores slavery in America through Martha Washington’s fever dreams as her slaves await their freedom upon her death. In-person tickets are limited, but the show is available via streaming. Also SUN 18, MON 19, WED 21, THURS 22, FRI 23, SAT 24, SUN 25. Cost: $10 to $175

SAT 17

Dirty Dancing

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

In the 1987 film, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze become dancing partners at a Catskills summer resort, breaking class boundaries. Also SUN 18. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 17

Comedy Night

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The line-up will feature Joey Kola, Andrew Kennedy and local host Frankie Becerra. Cost: $40

THURS 22

Oliver! JR.

GARRISON

7:15 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Directed by teens, actors in grades 4 to 7 will perform an abbreviated version of Oliver Twist, Charles Dickens’ second novel. Cost: $10

SAT 24

Casablanca

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in this 1942 film about an expatriate club owner in Morocco who is asked to help his old flame and her husband escape from the Nazis. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society.



MUSIC

SUN 18

Klettner Bros. Band

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Joseph and Anton Klettner will perform a variety of rock songs on violin, accordion and guitar. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 18

Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert

BEACON

Noon Main Pop-Up Park | 4 Cross St.

The Beacon Chamber Ensemble will perform a free outdoor show.

SUN 18

Emily Beck

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market

Enjoy Beck’s alternative indie rock. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

FRI 23

America Through Song

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | putnamchorale.org

The Putnam Chorale will perform classics and beloved hits beginning with the Colonial era. Cost: $12 ($10, seniors and military, 12 and under are free)



SAT 24

WMD2 String Band

PUTNAM VALLEY

6:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Dave Anastas will perform their interpretations of classic and popular Americana and roots songs. Cost: $15





SAT 24

Tito Puente Jr. Latin Jazz Ensemble

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Safe Harbors

107 Broadway | safe-harbors.org

The free concert and dance party includes special guests Melina Almodovar, the Dojo Dance Company and the Latin Jazz Express. Tickets ($50) are available for a pre-concert VIP event at the Ritz to benefit Safe Harbors.





SAT 24

Almost Queen

BREWSTER

8 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The tribute band will perform Queen’s favorite hits. Cost: $30

SAT 24

Lydia Adams Davis & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Judy Kass, Patrick Stanfeld Jones, Joseph Boggess and Margie Zintz join Adams Davis to perform original music and folk songs. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)

SAT 24

Vance Gilbert and Christine Lavin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Expect witty storytelling and original folk music from the singer and songwriters. Cost: $25 ($30 at the door)

CIVIC

MON 19

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 19

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 19

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov