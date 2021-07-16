The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 17
Modern Makers Market Pop-Up
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
St. Mary in the Highlands (Lawn)
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
The market will feature handmade goods from 40 artisans and artists, including wood, glass and leather workers, jewelers and potters, as well as live music, food, beer and cider.
SAT 17
Rabies Vaccination Clinic
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – Noon Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
The Putnam County Health Department hosts a free clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets. Bring proof of residency and prior rabies vaccination.
SUN 18
Music Conference, Festival & Cookout
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road
dutchesscountyparks.com
At this music conference, festival and cookout, get insights from music industry professionals and enjoy live performances throughout the day.
WED 21
Women’s Networking Event
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road | 845-229-0106
The annual event hosted by state Sen. Sue Serino will bring together women to make connections and hear from a panel of business leaders on the theme of Rebuilding in the Wake of a Challenge. Join virtually or in-person. Email [email protected] or call the office to RVSP.
WED 21
Forum on Emergency Rental Assistance
NEWBURGH
6 p.m. Newburgh Activity Center
401 Washington St. | 845-763-7011
[email protected]
Learn about New York’s program to help with rent and utility payments for tenants and landlords. The forum is co-hosted by Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson and state Sen. James Skoufis.
THURS 22
Gun Buyback
NEWBURGH
Noon – 4 p.m.
The Cathedral at The House
131 Broadway | 845-485-3900
[email protected]
Bring in working or non-working rifles, handguns and shotguns and get up to $250 and an iPad.
SAT 24
Great Newburgh to Beacon Swim
BEACON
9 a.m.
Pete And Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | riverpool.org
Swim in open water one mile across the Hudson River from Newburgh to Beacon in the 17th annual event. Registration closes SUN 18.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 17
Bring the Kids
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Museum educator Miss Lisa will lead this outdoor program focused on Boscobel’s history, the Hudson River and the American Revolution. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; ages 5 and under are free)
MON 19
Stuffed Animal Sleep-Over
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Stuffies and dolls are invited to a library slumber party. Drop off your friend during the day and then pick them up on Tuesday. The librarians will share photos and stories about the fun they had.
TUES 20
Two by Two Zoo
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Meet and learn about new animal friends on the library lawn. Register for a time slot.
TUES 20
Hooping Together
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | compassarts.org
Heather Davies will demonstrate hula hoop basics, tricks and games after the group picks vegetables and makes a salad. Cost: $20 to $40 sliding scale
WED 21
Tails & Tales Summer Reading
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Incoming 4th graders can discuss Stand Up, Yumi Chung! by Jessica Kim.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 17
Harvest Dye Materials
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
In partnership with NY Textile Lab, the farm is offering a sustainable textiles series for adults. This workshop focuses on using regional plants to make dyes. Cost: $45 to $65 sliding scale
SUN 18
How To Raise Kids Who Aren’t Assholes
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library (Lawn)
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Local award-winning journalist Melinda Moyer will discuss her new book about science-based parenting strategies with psychology professor and therapist Tracy A. Prout. Register in advance for this event co-sponsored by Split Rock Books.
TUES 20
Common Sleep Disorders
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
bit.ly/SleepDisordersJuly20
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Dr. Anita Bhola will discuss what may be disrupting your sleep and how to get help. Register for the Zoom event.
THURS 22
Summer Hydration
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
In the first of a two-part series via Zoom, nutrition and wellness practitioner Kathryn Selman will discuss how drinking water can change the way you feel.
SAT 24
Doggie Fun
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn basic dog manners and tricks as librarian Noelle and her dog Sunny help you understand how your behavior affects your pet. Bring treats and register in advance.
SAT 24
Sunset Tour
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Get a tour of the house and garden, then enjoy the sunset with a glass of wine overlooking the Quarry Pool. Cost: $100
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 17
The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has returned with a play by James Ijames that explores slavery in America through Martha Washington’s fever dreams as her slaves await their freedom upon her death. In-person tickets are limited, but the show is available via streaming. Also SUN 18, MON 19, WED 21, THURS 22, FRI 23, SAT 24, SUN 25. Cost: $10 to $175
SAT 17
Dirty Dancing
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
In the 1987 film, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze become dancing partners at a Catskills summer resort, breaking class boundaries. Also SUN 18. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 17
Comedy Night
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The line-up will feature Joey Kola, Andrew Kennedy and local host Frankie Becerra. Cost: $40
THURS 22
Oliver! JR.
GARRISON
7:15 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Directed by teens, actors in grades 4 to 7 will perform an abbreviated version of Oliver Twist, Charles Dickens’ second novel. Cost: $10
SAT 24
Casablanca
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in this 1942 film about an expatriate club owner in Morocco who is asked to help his old flame and her husband escape from the Nazis. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society.
MUSIC
SUN 18
Klettner Bros. Band
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Joseph and Anton Klettner will perform a variety of rock songs on violin, accordion and guitar. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 18
Mostly Bach and Mozart Concert
BEACON
Noon Main Pop-Up Park | 4 Cross St.
The Beacon Chamber Ensemble will perform a free outdoor show.
SUN 18
Emily Beck
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Farmers Market
Enjoy Beck’s alternative indie rock. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
FRI 23
America Through Song
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:30 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | putnamchorale.org
The Putnam Chorale will perform classics and beloved hits beginning with the Colonial era. Cost: $12 ($10, seniors and military, 12 and under are free)
SAT 24
WMD2 String Band
PUTNAM VALLEY
6:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Will Demers, Mat Kastner, Dan Bonis and Dave Anastas will perform their interpretations of classic and popular Americana and roots songs. Cost: $15
SAT 24
Tito Puente Jr. Latin Jazz Ensemble
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Safe Harbors
107 Broadway | safe-harbors.org
The free concert and dance party includes special guests Melina Almodovar, the Dojo Dance Company and the Latin Jazz Express. Tickets ($50) are available for a pre-concert VIP event at the Ritz to benefit Safe Harbors.
SAT 24
Almost Queen
BREWSTER
8 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The tribute band will perform Queen’s favorite hits. Cost: $30
SAT 24
Lydia Adams Davis & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Judy Kass, Patrick Stanfeld Jones, Joseph Boggess and Margie Zintz join Adams Davis to perform original music and folk songs. Cost: $20 ($15 livestream)
SAT 24
Vance Gilbert and Christine Lavin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Expect witty storytelling and original folk music from the singer and songwriters. Cost: $25 ($30 at the door)
CIVIC
MON 19
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 19
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 19
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov