Dutchess County Waives Fee For Police Officer Exam

Staff By |

Free test is part of effort to diversify sheriff’s office, municipal forces 

The application fee for Dutchess County’s law enforcement exam on Sept. 18 will be waived in an effort to diversify the Sheriff’s Office, the Beacon Police Department and other local forces.  

In addition to waiving the $25 fee, Dutchess is expanding its recruitment effort, including at Hudson Valley Renegades games and at local apartment and housing complexes; providing free prep courses for the exam; and waiving the 60-credit college requirement for applicants. New officers will have five years to complete the 60 credits. 

The deadline for the exam is Aug. 4. Applicants can register at DutchessNY.gov/Jobs. 

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.