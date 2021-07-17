Dutchess County Waives Fee For Police Officer Exam

Free test is part of effort to diversify sheriff’s office, municipal forces

The application fee for Dutchess County’s law enforcement exam on Sept. 18 will be waived in an effort to diversify the Sheriff’s Office, the Beacon Police Department and other local forces.

In addition to waiving the $25 fee, Dutchess is expanding its recruitment effort, including at Hudson Valley Renegades games and at local apartment and housing complexes; providing free prep courses for the exam; and waiving the 60-credit college requirement for applicants. New officers will have five years to complete the 60 credits.

The deadline for the exam is Aug. 4. Applicants can register at DutchessNY.gov/Jobs.