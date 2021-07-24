Carl Lucy (1929-2021)

Carl E. Lucy, 91, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died July 18 at his home, surrounded by family members.

Carl was born in Beacon on Sept. 17, 1929, the son of William and Anna (Zeyak) Lucy. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. On Feb. 10, 1967, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, he married Lucinda Letterio.

Carl worked as an officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility until his retirement. He then worked for IBM in security for 10 years. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church, a member of Mase Hook & Ladder Co. and a longtime member of the St. Rocco Society.

Carl loved the outdoors — fishing, bird-watching, beekeeping and gardening. He had a passion for golf, and for many years enjoyed playing with friends and family. Carl was known for his sense of humor, kindness and love of animals, his family said.

In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by his children: Celeste Ormerod and Matthew Lucy (Cheryl), and his grandchildren, Raymond Ormerod, Elizabeth Ormerod, Katherine Ormerod and Kyle Lucy.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 23 at St. Joachim Church, followed by interment with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).