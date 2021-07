What’s the most delicious way to cook corn on the cob?



On the grill, with the husks off; butter and a bit of salt.

~ April Zimmerman, Beacon



Grill it in the husks; have it with butter, salt and pepper.

~ Fred Norgaard, Cold Spring



Boil it in sugar water. Just eat it; no salt, pepper or butter.

~ Gina Giordano, Cold Spring