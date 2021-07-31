Bridge Authority Names Director

Also, former Garrison resident on board resigns

The New York State Bridge Authority, which oversees the Newburgh-Beacon, Bear Mountain and three other Hudson Valley crossings, has named Maureen Coleman as executive director, succeeding Tara Sullivan, who will retire. 

Coleman was most recently general counsel for the state Environmental Facilities Corp., where she has worked since 2015. She was previously its acting president and chief executive officer. 

The NYSBA has seven commissioners but has operated with six since Lou Lanza, a Peekskill restauranteur and former Garrison resident who was appointed in July 2020, resigned in November.

