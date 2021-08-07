Train Parking to Close for Week

Cold Spring lot will shutter Aug. 16-20

The parking lot at the Cold Spring train station will be closed from Monday (Aug. 16) through Friday (Aug. 20) so that workers can improve drainage, repave the asphalt and repaint the markings.

Monthly permits will be honored at the Garrison and Beacon stations and the metered municipal lot on Fair Street is also available. Passengers can be dropped off at the foot of upper Main Street to reach the platforms.

At Beacon, the north half of the parking lot is closed while crews perform drainage work. After Labor Day, the entire lot will be closed for milling, resurfacing and restriping, although the main facility on the west side of the tracks will be available. Access to the Newburgh-Beacon ferry will be maintained for pedestrians between the underpass and ferry dock.