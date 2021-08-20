Tropical Storm Henri Headed Toward Highlands

Could hit area on Saturday night/Sunday morning

The state began preparations today (Aug. 20) for Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to bring heavy rain, high winds and gusts of up to 65 mph to the lower Hudson Valley and New York City beginning Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The forecast for the Highlands calls for more moderate winds and rain, unless the storm shifts to the west.

The storm, located 345 miles south and southeast of North Carolina, was expected to turn northwest late on Friday. It is expected to strengthen and make landfall near near southern New England at near-hurricane strength.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Long Island and southern Westchester County. The Highlands were under a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Central Hudson said more than 100 mutual-aid personnel were enroute to the area to assist with repairs and restore service, as needed.