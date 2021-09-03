The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
Hot-Air Balloon Festival
LAGRANGEVILLE
2:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tymor Park
249 Duncan Road | dcrcoc.org
Watch or ride in a hot-air balloon or helicopter during this festival that will include fireworks, live music, food and local beers. Also SUN 5. Tickets must be purchased in advance; balloon rides are sold out. Cost: $7 to $23.95
SAT 4
The Hub 5K and Family Fun Run
COLD SPRING
8 a.m. Bandstand
2 Main St. | philipstownhub.org
Kick-off Community Day with a run to support the Philipstown Behavioral Hub’s mental-health services and addiction recovery support. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $40 ($10 family run)
SAT 4
Community Day
COLD SPRING
2 – 9:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringny.gov
After an opening ceremony, Dar Williams will perform at 2:15 p.m. and other music acts will follow, including Andy Revkin and Friends, Hudson Lovell and the Dan Zlotnick Band. There will be children’s activities; a pie-baking contest; and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Free
SUN 5
Open House on the Farm
BREWSTER
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Visit the farm’s animals and displays while learning about 4-H programs and joining in kids’ activities and games. Food is available. Free
WED 8
Green Teen Produce Stand
BEACON
5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.
facebook.com/greenteenbeacon
Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program will offer free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.
SAT 11
Brews With Views
GARRISON
1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
hopsonthehudson.com
Sample sips from more than 30 craft breweries and cider makers at the Boscobel estate overlooking the Hudson River, plus enjoy live music and food. A free shuttle will run from the Cold Spring train station every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No pets. Rain or shine. Age 21 and older. Cost: $65 or $95 ($25 designated driver)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 11
Community Mending
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Learn how to repair all types of garments and fabrics in the final session of the Sustainable Textiles series. Cost: $45 sliding scale
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 4
Bring the Kids Goes Outside
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Marking the 60th anniversary of Boscobel’s restoration, educator Miss Lisa will take kids and families on an outdoor tour of how the mansion went from nearly being demolished to its present condition. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)
VISUAL ART
SUN 5
Collaborative Concepts Farm Project
BREWSTER
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 NY-312 | collaborativeconcepts.org
Sculpture and other artworks by more than 40 artists will be on view on the 199-acre farm daily through Oct. 31. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
The Tempest
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org
Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175
SAT 4
Jurassic Park
BEACON
8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
Laura Dern and Sam Neill starred in this 1993 Steven Spielberg film about a theme park where cloned dinosaurs roam. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
FRI 10
King Kong
BEACON
6 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The 1933 film is known for its big budget innovation and special effects. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost: $40
FRI 10
Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this 15th annual competition, watch four plays at any or all of four performances on the patio and vote for two to advance the audience favorites to the semifinals, which will be held next weekend. Also SAT 11, SUN 12. Cost: $15
FRI 10
Prelude to a Kiss
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Also SAT 11. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and under)
MUSIC
SAT 4
Maia Sharp and Dayna Kurtz
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharp will perform songs from her new album, Mercy Rising. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 5
Ian Moore | Joe Tobin
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Enjoy Moore’s old-time fiddle tunes and Tobin’s Americana style. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SAT 11
Piedmont Bluz
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Benedict and Valerie Turner will play country blues, preserving a unique style of fingerpicking and African American culture. Cost: $20
SAT 11
Sam Reider
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
magazzino.eventbrite.com
Reider, known for his interpretations on the accordion of global folk music, will perform with an ensemble of acoustic musicians, the Human Hands. A full vaccination record is required to attend. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)
SAT 11
SongSmith Gala
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | songsmith.org
Performers will include KJ Denhert, Open Book, Jeremy Schonfeld and Jen Clapp at this benefit to fund the 2022 season of the music series. Cost: $30 ($50 VIP seating; $35 to $50 for livestream)
SAT 11
Transfiguration
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy
201 Fullerton Ave.
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program for this 9/11 memorial concert will include works by Missy Mazzoli, Richard Strauss, Richard Wagner and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. A full vaccination record and mask is required to attend. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 11
American Pink Floyd
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band’s show includes projections and laser lights. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 11
Ate Bit | Social Standards
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The Beacon-based punk band will headline a return to live music at the venue. [Update: “As a result of the ongoing surge in COVID cases, we will be postponing the return of live music to Quinn’s by at least a month — all performances scheduled for September are officially postponed.”]
SUN 12
Hoot 2021
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Local musicians and other performers will be showcased at this annual community event organized by volunteers.
CIVICS
TUES 7
Public Hearing on Code Amendments
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
The Board of Trustees meeting will follow the hearing.
TUES 7
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 8
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov