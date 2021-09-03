The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

Hot-Air Balloon Festival

LAGRANGEVILLE

2:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tymor Park

249 Duncan Road | dcrcoc.org

Watch or ride in a hot-air balloon or helicopter during this festival that will include fireworks, live music, food and local beers. Also SUN 5. Tickets must be purchased in advance; balloon rides are sold out. Cost: $7 to $23.95

SAT 4

The Hub 5K and Family Fun Run

COLD SPRING

8 a.m. Bandstand

2 Main St. | philipstownhub.org

Kick-off Community Day with a run to support the Philipstown Behavioral Hub’s mental-health services and addiction recovery support. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Cost: $40 ($10 family run)

SAT 4

Community Day

COLD SPRING

2 – 9:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringny.gov

After an opening ceremony, Dar Williams will perform at 2:15 p.m. and other music acts will follow, including Andy Revkin and Friends, Hudson Lovell and the Dan Zlotnick Band. There will be children’s activities; a pie-baking contest; and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Free

SUN 5

Open House on the Farm

BREWSTER

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Visit the farm’s animals and displays while learning about 4-H programs and joining in kids’ activities and games. Food is available. Free

WED 8

Green Teen Produce Stand

BEACON

5 – 6 p.m. 23 W. Center St.

facebook.com/greenteenbeacon

Every Wednesday in September, the Green Teen program will offer free produce at its stand outside the Beacon Recreation Center in partnership with Common Ground Farm and the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County.

SAT 11

Brews With Views

GARRISON

1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

hopsonthehudson.com

Sample sips from more than 30 craft breweries and cider makers at the Boscobel estate overlooking the Hudson River, plus enjoy live music and food. A free shuttle will run from the Cold Spring train station every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No pets. Rain or shine. Age 21 and older. Cost: $65 or $95 ($25 designated driver)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 11

Community Mending

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Learn how to repair all types of garments and fabrics in the final session of the Sustainable Textiles series. Cost: $45 sliding scale

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 4

Bring the Kids Goes Outside

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Marking the 60th anniversary of Boscobel’s restoration, educator Miss Lisa will take kids and families on an outdoor tour of how the mansion went from nearly being demolished to its present condition. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)

VISUAL ART

SUN 5

Collaborative Concepts Farm Project

BREWSTER

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 NY-312 | collaborativeconcepts.org

Sculpture and other artworks by more than 40 artists will be on view on the 199-acre farm daily through Oct. 31. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

The Tempest

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-9575 | hvshakespeare.org

Ryan Quinn directs this Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival performance of the poignant and timely play about romance, connection and community. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and masks are required. Nightly except Tuesday. Cost: $20 to $175

SAT 4

Jurassic Park

BEACON

8 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

Laura Dern and Sam Neill starred in this 1993 Steven Spielberg film about a theme park where cloned dinosaurs roam. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

FRI 10

King Kong

BEACON

6 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The 1933 film is known for its big budget innovation and special effects. Boats leave the Beacon dock at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost: $40







FRI 10

Aery Theatre One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this 15th annual competition, watch four plays at any or all of four performances on the patio and vote for two to advance the audience favorites to the semifinals, which will be held next weekend. Also SAT 11, SUN 12. Cost: $15

FRI 10

Prelude to a Kiss

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this romantic comedy, a stranger’s kiss after a wedding has magical powers that test the boundaries of love. Also SAT 11. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military, ages 12 and under)

MUSIC



SAT 4

Maia Sharp and Dayna Kurtz

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharp will perform songs from her new album, Mercy Rising. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 5

Ian Moore | Joe Tobin

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Enjoy Moore’s old-time fiddle tunes and Tobin’s Americana style. Sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SAT 11

Piedmont Bluz

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Benedict and Valerie Turner will play country blues, preserving a unique style of fingerpicking and African American culture. Cost: $20







SAT 11

Sam Reider

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

magazzino.eventbrite.com

Reider, known for his interpretations on the accordion of global folk music, will perform with an ensemble of acoustic musicians, the Human Hands. A full vaccination record is required to attend. Cost: $10 ($5 students, seniors)







SAT 11

SongSmith Gala

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | songsmith.org

Performers will include KJ Denhert, Open Book, Jeremy Schonfeld and Jen Clapp at this benefit to fund the 2022 season of the music series. Cost: $30 ($50 VIP seating; $35 to $50 for livestream)

SAT 11

Transfiguration

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Newburgh Free Academy

201 Fullerton Ave.

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program for this 9/11 memorial concert will include works by Missy Mazzoli, Richard Strauss, Richard Wagner and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. A full vaccination record and mask is required to attend. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 11

American Pink Floyd

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band’s show includes projections and laser lights. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 11

Ate Bit | Social Standards

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The Beacon-based punk band will headline a return to live music at the venue. [Update: “As a result of the ongoing surge in COVID cases, we will be postponing the return of live music to Quinn’s by at least a month — all performances scheduled for September are officially postponed.”]

SUN 12

Hoot 2021

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon – 6 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Local musicians and other performers will be showcased at this annual community event organized by volunteers.

CIVICS

TUES 7

Public Hearing on Code Amendments

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

The Board of Trustees meeting will follow the hearing.

TUES 7

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 8

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov