Ginny Pidala (1955-2021)

Virginia Elizabeth “Ginny” Pidala, 66, a longtime resident of Nelsonville who taught at Haldane High School for 36 years, died Sept. 24 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

Born Feb. 1, 1955, in Cold Spring, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Lewenicht) Timmons. After graduating from Haldane High School in 1973, Ginny earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburg and a master’s degree in education from SUNY Oneonta.

On August 20, 1977, she married Salvatore Pidala Jr. at Our Lady Of Loretto in Cold Spring. They raised their family in Nelsonville.

Ginny was a home economics and child psychology instructor at Haldane, where she taught many students and touched countless lives, her family said. She also was a student advisor and yearbook advisor, among other responsibilities.

At the time of her death, Ginny was the president of the Cold Spring Lions Club. She was dedicated to serving her community, her family said. She enjoyed sewing, baking and vacationing on Cape Cod and at Disney World.

She especially had a bond with her grandchildren, spending as much time as she could with them. Ginny was one of the most special and kindest people you could meet, her family said. She would do anything she could to help someone.

Along with her husband, Ginny is survived by her children, Salvatore Pidala III (Annette), Michael Pidala (Alena) and Marisa DeGraw (Jon); and her grandchildren, Salvatore Pidala IV, Vincenzo Pidala, Lorenzo Pidala, Molly Pidala and Evan Pidala.

She is also survived by her siblings, John Timmons (Jane), Thomas Timmons, Richard Timmons (Sandy), Michele Hanna and Diane Shaffer (Shannon), and her sister-in-law, Pam Timmons (Kevin). Her parents, brothers Kevin Timmons and Gerald Timmons and brother-in-law John Hanna Sr. died before her.

Friends may call on Wednesday (Sept. 29) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A mass and Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Our Lady of Loretto, with interment to follow at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cold Spring Lions Club, P.O. Box 308, Cold Spring, NY 10516 or the Ginny Pidala Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1 Cold Spring, NY 10516.