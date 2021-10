Orders are due by Oct. 9

The Putnam Highlands Audubon has launched its fall and winter bird seed sale. Orders are due by Saturday (Oct. 9).

To order online, visit putnamhighlandsaudubon.org. Orders can be picked up on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hubbard Lodge, 2920 Route 9, in Philipstown.