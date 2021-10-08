The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 9

Fall Craft Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D

bit.ly/fall-craft-fair

The event will feature craft vendors, food, face painting, Nerf wars, a cornhole tournament and a dog costume contest. Parking is $5. Free

SAT 9

Harvest Festival

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Barns Art Center

736 South Drive | barnsartcenter.org

Food and farming will be explored through the premiere of the film Lost Arts, panel discussions, art exhibits and activities, as well as an artisanal market.

SAT 9

Philipstown Fights Dirty Celebration

GARRISON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing

philipstownfightsdirty.org

Residents who pledge to reduce their carbon emissions can enjoy live music by the Breakneck Ridge Revue, Freddy Martin and Little Stony Point Allstars, Al Hemberger, Kathleen Pemble, Susan English, Margaret Vetare, John Teagle and Open Book. Bring a picnic lunch.

SUN 10

Heritage Apple Fest

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

All things apple-themed will be the focus of this event honoring the historical significance of the fruit and Boscobel’s orchard. Entertainment will be provided by storyteller Jonathan Kruk and the band Trillium, and artisans will showcase their crafts. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)





SUN 10

HVSF Gala

GARRISON

4 – 8:30 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads will be honored as the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival celebrates its past at Boscobel and its new home. Cost: $700

WED 13

Autumn Evening Tea

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | tiorondagardenclub.org

Support the Tioronda Garden Club’s programs while enjoying savory and sweet treats and tea. Reservations required. Cost: $20

THURS 14

International Observe the Moon Event

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Jack Chastain from the Mid-Hudson Astronomical Association will set up a telescope on the lawn to get close-ups of the night sky. Bring binoculars or your own telescope if you want help using your equipment.





SAT 16

Great Give Back

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Public libraries across New York are organizing community service projects today and Butterfield Library patrons will help clean up the riverfront from Dockside Park to the West Point Foundry Preserve. Bring gloves and grabbers if you have them.

SUN 17

11th Annual Car Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street

In addition to a wide range of cars on display, there will be live music, awards, food and raffles.



SUN 17

Warriors Memorial Car Show

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9

jamesswarriors.org/car-show

This second annual event, organized by the nonprofit that works to prevent suicides, will include entertainment, food, vendors and raffles. The rain date is SUN 24. Cost: $5

SUN 17

Pumpkin Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Organized by the Beacon Sloop Club, this annual event will include pumpkin pie, apple cider, chili and entertainment on two stages.





TALKS & TOURS

SUN 10

Mohican Nation: Their Trail of Tears

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

David McKay Wilson, a reporter for The Journal News, will discuss his visit to the Mohicans’ Wisconsin reservation and look back at their time in what is now Putnam County. Free

WED 13

Medicare Seminar

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Via Zoom

butterfieldlibrary.org

Anyone who is new to Medicare or wants to make changes can learn about their options at this free webinar organized by the Butterfield Library.

SAT 16

Bird Walk

COLD SPRING

7:30 a.m. Glynwood Center

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Meet at the Big Woods Lot in Fahnestock on Route 301 for a walk around the farm’s woods and meadows. Register online.

SAT 16

Flora & Fungi Walk

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Laura Chávez Silverman of the Outside Institute will lead a nature walk at the West Point Foundry Preserve and discuss the edible and medicinal properties of the plants and mushrooms found there. Cost: $30

SAT 16

Mattawan: People and Land Are One

BEACON

Noon. Water Ecology Center

199 Dennings Ave.

clarkson.edu/events-beacon-institute

Evan Pritchard, founder of the Center for Algonquin Culture, will discuss native New Yorkers’ relationships with Dennings Point. An exhibit called Mapping Native New York also will be on view.

SUN 17

Backyard Basketry

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Katie Grove will teach participants how to make a coiled basket using materials found in backyards in the fall.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Ghost in the Machine

BEACON

3 – 6 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Photographs by Traer Scott and Jon Wollenhaupt will be on view through Oct. 31.

SAT 9

Pamela Zaremba | Ilse Schreiber-Noll

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Zaremba’s Overcome series explores Victorian-era women’s roles beyond domesticity and Noll-Schreiber’s I don’t know what I am doing… ties in her emotional relationships with Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, “The Raven.” Through Nov. 7.



SAT 9

Czee | Twelvedot

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

Figures and multiples will be on view in each solo show through Nov. 7.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 9

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

diaart.org

Join Dia:Beacon artists for an outdoor workshop offered in partnership with Common Ground Farm. For ages 5 and older. Free

MON 11

Got Jokes?

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students ages 6 to 8 are invited to share their favorite jokes in the Reading Garden. Register online.

TUES 12

Nailing It

BREWSTER

6:45 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension

1 Geneva Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Students ages 8 to 10 can make projects with the 4-H Woodworking Club while learning about tools. A parent/guardian must be present.

FRI 15

Fairy Walk

BEACON

Polhill Park (Route 9D and Main)

fairywalk.com

The Beacon Fairies — with help from anyone who wants to contribute a fairy house — will have a display. Also SAT 16, SUN 17. Free





SUN 17

Meet the Girl Scouts

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Mayor’s Park

61 Fair St.

Find out what Girl Scouts are about and how to join.

VISUAL ART

SAT 16

Cristian Chironi: New York Drive

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

For the community-based performance, the artist will be joined by volunteers as he drives his Fiat 127 to various parts of New York, concluding at Magazzino for a final performance and viewing of the vehicle. The piece is designed to evoke conversation about immigration, memory, the history of sites and our present moment.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 9

Boris Godunov

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a live satellite broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s production featuring René Pape in the original 1869 Russian version of Mussorgsky’s masterwork. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 9

CP2 Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #2

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Children, by Lucy Kirkwood, will be performed at 2 p.m. and A Number, by Caryl Churchill, will be performed at 8 p.m. and on SUN 10 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10

SAT 9

The Dark House

GARRISON

6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

nightmarenyc.com

Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through Oct. 31. Cost: $30

SUN 10

Los Hermanos / The Brothers

BEACON

4 & 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

This documentary chronicles the lives of Aldo and Ilmar Gavalan, virtuoso Cuban musicians who were separated as boys and reunited as adults. They will perform at the Howland in November. Cost: $10

FRI 15

Shooting Stars

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

This month’s Silent Film Series selection at the Butterfield Library is a 1928 British feature written and directed by Anthony Asquith. Register online. Cary Brown will provide live musical accompaniment.

FRI 15

The Velvet Underground (Film)

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Todd Haynes produced and directed this new documentary about the seminal band. Cost: $6

FRI 15

Anthony Rodia

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The first-generation Italian American from Westchester County will perform his signature skits and song parodies. Cost: $25 and $35





SAT 16

David Sedaris

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The humorist and satirist can make people laugh over life’s toughest moments. His latest collection of essays and stories is The Best of Me. Cost: $49

MUSIC

SAT 9

East Northeast Music Festival

NEWBURGH

eastxnortheast.com

The third annual film and music festival will have its selections available through livestream daily through MON 11. Cost: $5

SAT 9

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The ensemble, which includes flute, harp and bassoon, will present a program including works by Jolivet, Elgar, Albert and Piazzolla. Watch in person or through a livestream. Free

SAT 9

Motherland Featuring Eva Sita

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The international ensemble will present a multimedia experience focused on West African culture and storytelling. Cost: $20 and $30

SUN 10

Marsh King’s Daughter

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

The psychedelic jam band’s performance is sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 10

Nefesh Mountain

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

Doni Zasloff and Eric Lundberg will perform songs from their latest recording, Beneath the Open Sky, combining bluegrass and old-time music with Jewish culture. Cost: $15 ($20 door)





FRI 15

Ellis Paul

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will be joined by Laurie McAllister of Red Molly. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 16

Destination Motown

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 11-piece Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform hits by the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and others in this multimedia show. Cost: $37.50 to $57.50

SAT 16

Joe Morris and Mat Maneri

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SUN 10

Bridget Kibbey and João Luiz

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Kibbey has been called the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” and Luiz is a two-time Latin Grammy nominee. The performance is sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle and will include works by Bach, D’Rivera, Albeniz, Torres and Britten. Cost: $45 ($15 students)

SUN 17

The Easy Street Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The legendary Hudson Valley group has reunited. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

CIVIC

TUES 12

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 12

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. 22 Market St.

845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov

TUES 12

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 12

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 13

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov