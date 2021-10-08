The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 9
Fall Craft Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D
bit.ly/fall-craft-fair
The event will feature craft vendors, food, face painting, Nerf wars, a cornhole tournament and a dog costume contest. Parking is $5. Free
SAT 9
Harvest Festival
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Barns Art Center
736 South Drive | barnsartcenter.org
Food and farming will be explored through the premiere of the film Lost Arts, panel discussions, art exhibits and activities, as well as an artisanal market.
SAT 9
Philipstown Fights Dirty Celebration
GARRISON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Garrison’s Landing
philipstownfightsdirty.org
Residents who pledge to reduce their carbon emissions can enjoy live music by the Breakneck Ridge Revue, Freddy Martin and Little Stony Point Allstars, Al Hemberger, Kathleen Pemble, Susan English, Margaret Vetare, John Teagle and Open Book. Bring a picnic lunch.
SUN 10
Heritage Apple Fest
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
All things apple-themed will be the focus of this event honoring the historical significance of the fruit and Boscobel’s orchard. Entertainment will be provided by storyteller Jonathan Kruk and the band Trillium, and artisans will showcase their crafts. Cost: $18 ($14 seniors, $9 ages 5 to 18, free for 5 and younger)
SUN 10
HVSF Gala
GARRISON
4 – 8:30 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads will be honored as the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival celebrates its past at Boscobel and its new home. Cost: $700
WED 13
Autumn Evening Tea
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | tiorondagardenclub.org
Support the Tioronda Garden Club’s programs while enjoying savory and sweet treats and tea. Reservations required. Cost: $20
THURS 14
International Observe the Moon Event
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Jack Chastain from the Mid-Hudson Astronomical Association will set up a telescope on the lawn to get close-ups of the night sky. Bring binoculars or your own telescope if you want help using your equipment.
SAT 16
Great Give Back
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Public libraries across New York are organizing community service projects today and Butterfield Library patrons will help clean up the riverfront from Dockside Park to the West Point Foundry Preserve. Bring gloves and grabbers if you have them.
SUN 17
11th Annual Car Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street
In addition to a wide range of cars on display, there will be live music, awards, food and raffles.
SUN 17
Warriors Memorial Car Show
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9
jamesswarriors.org/car-show
This second annual event, organized by the nonprofit that works to prevent suicides, will include entertainment, food, vendors and raffles. The rain date is SUN 24. Cost: $5
SUN 17
Pumpkin Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Organized by the Beacon Sloop Club, this annual event will include pumpkin pie, apple cider, chili and entertainment on two stages.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 10
Mohican Nation: Their Trail of Tears
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
David McKay Wilson, a reporter for The Journal News, will discuss his visit to the Mohicans’ Wisconsin reservation and look back at their time in what is now Putnam County. Free
WED 13
Medicare Seminar
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Via Zoom
butterfieldlibrary.org
Anyone who is new to Medicare or wants to make changes can learn about their options at this free webinar organized by the Butterfield Library.
SAT 16
Bird Walk
COLD SPRING
7:30 a.m. Glynwood Center
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Meet at the Big Woods Lot in Fahnestock on Route 301 for a walk around the farm’s woods and meadows. Register online.
SAT 16
Flora & Fungi Walk
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Laura Chávez Silverman of the Outside Institute will lead a nature walk at the West Point Foundry Preserve and discuss the edible and medicinal properties of the plants and mushrooms found there. Cost: $30
SAT 16
Mattawan: People and Land Are One
BEACON
Noon. Water Ecology Center
199 Dennings Ave.
clarkson.edu/events-beacon-institute
Evan Pritchard, founder of the Center for Algonquin Culture, will discuss native New Yorkers’ relationships with Dennings Point. An exhibit called Mapping Native New York also will be on view.
SUN 17
Backyard Basketry
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Katie Grove will teach participants how to make a coiled basket using materials found in backyards in the fall.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Ghost in the Machine
BEACON
3 – 6 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Photographs by Traer Scott and Jon Wollenhaupt will be on view through Oct. 31.
SAT 9
Pamela Zaremba | Ilse Schreiber-Noll
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Zaremba’s Overcome series explores Victorian-era women’s roles beyond domesticity and Noll-Schreiber’s I don’t know what I am doing… ties in her emotional relationships with Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, “The Raven.” Through Nov. 7.
SAT 9
Czee | Twelvedot
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
Figures and multiples will be on view in each solo show through Nov. 7.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 9
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
diaart.org
Join Dia:Beacon artists for an outdoor workshop offered in partnership with Common Ground Farm. For ages 5 and older. Free
MON 11
Got Jokes?
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students ages 6 to 8 are invited to share their favorite jokes in the Reading Garden. Register online.
TUES 12
Nailing It
BREWSTER
6:45 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension
1 Geneva Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Students ages 8 to 10 can make projects with the 4-H Woodworking Club while learning about tools. A parent/guardian must be present.
FRI 15
Fairy Walk
BEACON
Polhill Park (Route 9D and Main)
fairywalk.com
The Beacon Fairies — with help from anyone who wants to contribute a fairy house — will have a display. Also SAT 16, SUN 17. Free
SUN 17
Meet the Girl Scouts
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Mayor’s Park
61 Fair St.
Find out what Girl Scouts are about and how to join.
VISUAL ART
SAT 16
Cristian Chironi: New York Drive
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
For the community-based performance, the artist will be joined by volunteers as he drives his Fiat 127 to various parts of New York, concluding at Magazzino for a final performance and viewing of the vehicle. The piece is designed to evoke conversation about immigration, memory, the history of sites and our present moment.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 9
Boris Godunov
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a live satellite broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera’s production featuring René Pape in the original 1869 Russian version of Mussorgsky’s masterwork. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 9
CP2 Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #2
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Children, by Lucy Kirkwood, will be performed at 2 p.m. and A Number, by Caryl Churchill, will be performed at 8 p.m. and on SUN 10 at 2 p.m. Cost: $10
SAT 9
The Dark House
GARRISON
6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
nightmarenyc.com
Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through Oct. 31. Cost: $30
SUN 10
Los Hermanos / The Brothers
BEACON
4 & 7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
This documentary chronicles the lives of Aldo and Ilmar Gavalan, virtuoso Cuban musicians who were separated as boys and reunited as adults. They will perform at the Howland in November. Cost: $10
FRI 15
Shooting Stars
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
This month’s Silent Film Series selection at the Butterfield Library is a 1928 British feature written and directed by Anthony Asquith. Register online. Cary Brown will provide live musical accompaniment.
FRI 15
The Velvet Underground (Film)
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Todd Haynes produced and directed this new documentary about the seminal band. Cost: $6
FRI 15
Anthony Rodia
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The first-generation Italian American from Westchester County will perform his signature skits and song parodies. Cost: $25 and $35
SAT 16
David Sedaris
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The humorist and satirist can make people laugh over life’s toughest moments. His latest collection of essays and stories is The Best of Me. Cost: $49
MUSIC
SAT 9
East Northeast Music Festival
NEWBURGH
eastxnortheast.com
The third annual film and music festival will have its selections available through livestream daily through MON 11. Cost: $5
SAT 9
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The ensemble, which includes flute, harp and bassoon, will present a program including works by Jolivet, Elgar, Albert and Piazzolla. Watch in person or through a livestream. Free
SAT 9
Motherland Featuring Eva Sita
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The international ensemble will present a multimedia experience focused on West African culture and storytelling. Cost: $20 and $30
SUN 10
Marsh King’s Daughter
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
The psychedelic jam band’s performance is sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 10
Nefesh Mountain
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
Doni Zasloff and Eric Lundberg will perform songs from their latest recording, Beneath the Open Sky, combining bluegrass and old-time music with Jewish culture. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 15
Ellis Paul
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will be joined by Laurie McAllister of Red Molly. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 16
Destination Motown
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 11-piece Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform hits by the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and others in this multimedia show. Cost: $37.50 to $57.50
SAT 16
Joe Morris and Mat Maneri
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 10
Bridget Kibbey and João Luiz
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Kibbey has been called the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” and Luiz is a two-time Latin Grammy nominee. The performance is sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle and will include works by Bach, D’Rivera, Albeniz, Torres and Britten. Cost: $45 ($15 students)
SUN 17
The Easy Street Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The legendary Hudson Valley group has reunited. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
CIVIC
TUES 12
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 12
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. 22 Market St.
845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov
TUES 12
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 12
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 13
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov