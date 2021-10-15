The Week Ahead

Submit events to [email protected]
COMMUNITY
SAT 16
Great Give Back
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Bandstand
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Public libraries across New York are organizing community service projects today and Butterfield Library patrons will help clean up the riverfront from Dockside Park to the West Point Foundry Preserve. Bring gloves and grabbers if you have them.
SUN 17
11th Annual Car Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street
In addition to a wide range of cars on display, there will be live music, awards, food and raffles.
SUN 17
Warriors Memorial Car Show
WAPPINGERS FALLS
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D
jamesswarriors.org/car-show
This second annual event, organized by the nonprofit that works to prevent suicides, will include entertainment, food, vendors and raffles. The rain date is SUN 24. Cost: $5
SUN 17
Sunday Mass
GARRISON
10:15 a.m. St. Joseph’s Chapel
74 Upper Station Road
The 130-year-old chapel will reopen for services after being closed for 20 months because of the pandemic.
SUN 17
Pumpkin Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Organized by the Beacon Sloop Club, this annual event will include pumpkin pie, apple cider, chili and entertainment on two stages.
SAT 23
Meadows and Trails 5K
CORNWALL
7:30 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
The race begins at 9 a.m. The first 100 children and teens younger than 18 can participate free. Register online until WED 20 or on-site day of race. Cost: $40
SAT 23
Harvest Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
Noon – 4 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Arm-of-the-Sea Theatre will perform puppet theater and the musical acts will include Catahoula Cajun Band, Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Plus, there will be a farmer’s market, artisans and a tag sale. Cost: $10 (12 and younger free)
SAT 23
Oktoberfest
BREWSTER
6:30 – 10 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
Fast Lane, an Eagles tribute band, will perform on SAT 23 and The Nerds on SUN 24. Cost: $30 ($50 for both days)
SUN 24
Pumpkin Glow
GARRISON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Tour the library grounds lit up by jack-o’-lanterns for a slightly spooky and fun Halloween experience.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 16
Bird Walk
COLD SPRING
7:30 a.m. Glynwood Center
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Meet at the Big Woods Lot in Fahnestock on Route 301 for a walk around the farm’s woods and meadows. Register online.
SAT 16
Matteawan: People and Land Are One
BEACON
Noon. Water Ecology Center
199 Dennings Ave.
clarkson.edu/events-beacon-institute
Evan Pritchard, founder of the Center for Algonquin Culture, will discuss native New Yorkers’ relationships with Dennings Point. An exhibit called Mapping Native New York also will be on view.
SUN 17
Backyard Basketry
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Katie Grove will teach participants how to make a coiled basket using materials found in backyards in the fall. Participants ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $95
MON 18
The Landscape Art Legacy
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this webinar presented by the Butterfield Library, Rena Tobey will discuss The Hudson River School painters and how they influenced conservation and the national parks.
VISUAL ART
SAT 16
Cristian Chironi: New York Drive
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
For the community-based performance, the artist will be joined by volunteers as he drives his Fiat 127 to various parts of New York, concluding at Magazzino for a final performance and viewing of the vehicle. The piece is designed to evoke conversation about immigration, memory, the history of sites and our present moment.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 16
Fairy Walk
BEACON
Polhill Park (Route 9D and Main)
fairywalk.com
The Beacon Fairies — with help from anyone who wants to contribute a fairy house — will have a display. Also SUN 17. Free
SUN 17
Costume Swap
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tots Park
4 High St. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Come to find clean costumes of all shapes and sizes and bring costumes or accessories to pass on to the next vampire or Gryffindor. For those who can’t attend, donations will be accepted at the Butterfield Library.
SUN 17
Meet the Girl Scouts
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Mayor’s Park | 61 Fair St.
Find out what Girl Scouts are about and how to join.
TUES 19
Middle School Book Club
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up will discuss Katherine Arden’s Small Spaces.
THURS 21
Halloween Slime Fest
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 are invited to make slime.
FRI 22
Dracula
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The 1931 film with Bela Lugosi as the count will be screened outdoors for students in grades 6 to 12.
SAT 23
Bring the Kids Goes Outside
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
The focus this month is the apple orchard on the grounds of the historic estate. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; 5 and younger free)
SAT 23
Outdoor Halloween Crafts
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Help make decorations and dress up the library for the Pumpkin Glow.
SUN 24
4-H Outdoor Survival Skills
PATTERSON
10 a.m. Register for location.
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
In this three-part series of workshops, students ages 11 to 18 will learn about orienteering, first aid, constructing shelters and fire building. Register online. Limited to 12 participants. Cost: $55
SUN 24
Creep, Crawl, Slither
CORNWALL
10 a.m. & 1 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Learn about animals and reptiles that move in ways that some people find unsettling. Cost: $10 ($8 ages 3-12, members $8/$6)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 16
The Dark House
GARRISON
6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
nightmarenyc.com
Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through Oct. 31. Cost: $30
SAT 16
David Sedaris
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The humorist and satirist can make people laugh over life’s toughest moments. His latest collection of essays and stories is The Best of Me. Cost: $49
SAT 23
Fire Shut Up In My Bones
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
In this simulcast of the first performance of an opera by a Black composer at the Met, baritone Will Liverman will appear with sopranos Angel Blue and Latonia Moore in an adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir. Cost: $28 ($21 ages 12 and younger)
MUSIC
SAT 16
Destination Motown
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 11-piece Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform hits by the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and others in this multimedia show. Cost: $37.50 to $57.50
SAT 16
Joe Morris and Mat Maneri
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 17
Angela Bruno
BEACON
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
The singer will perform a variety of popular American, Italian and Latino songs in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.
SUN 17
Bridget Kibbey and João Luiz
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
Kibbey has been called the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” and Luiz is a two-time Latin Grammy nominee. The performance is sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle and will include works by Bach, D’Rivera, Albeniz, Torres and Britten. Cost: $45 ($15 students)
SUN 17
The Easy Street Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The legendary Hudson Valley group has reunited. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 22
Almost Queen
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band uses costumes and signature harmonies to recreate the Queen experience. Cost: $37.50 to $62.50
SAT 23
Outdoor Music Pop-Up
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Frenchy & the Punk, Guitarmy of One, David Henningsen and Peter Kevra will perform in the Brick Pan Alley show. Free
SAT 23
No Quarter
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Led Zeppelin tribute band will portray the band members in their prime of life. Cost: $29 or $39
SAT 23
Joe Louis Walker
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The blues artist and Grammy winner will perform songs from his latest album. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CLIMATE SOLUTIONS
WED 20
Climate Solutions Symposium
POUGHKEEPSIE
4 p.m. Locust Grove | 2683 South Road
hvclimatesolutionsweek.org
Learn about the policies, programs and funding behind New York’s Climate Act and the Hudson Valley Regional Climate Action Strategy. The panel will feature Andy Revkin, a Nelsonville resident who is with the Earth Institute at Columbia University. See the Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week website for a full schedule of virtual and in-person events that begin SUN 17.
THURS 21
Climate Solutions and You(th)
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
hvclimatesolutionsweek.org
This panel, organized by the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, will focus on the impacts of climate change on youth and their role in creating a sustainable future.
SAT 23
Soon is Now
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
hvclimatesolutionsweek.org
Climate Change Theatre Action will perform a selection of 5-minute plays; actors will read a portion of Escapegoat, by May Treuhaft-Ali; Edwin Torres and Tom King will read poetry; and Elizabeth Clark (Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera) will perform music.
SUN 24
Concert for Climate Solutions
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The finale of the week will include performances by Bruce Molsky and the Vanaver Caravan Dance and Music Company. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 18
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 19
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 20
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org