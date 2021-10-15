The Week Ahead

Submit events to [email protected]

COMMUNITY

SAT 16

Great Give Back

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Bandstand

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Public libraries across New York are organizing community service projects today and Butterfield Library patrons will help clean up the riverfront from Dockside Park to the West Point Foundry Preserve. Bring gloves and grabbers if you have them.

SUN 17

11th Annual Car Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street

In addition to a wide range of cars on display, there will be live music, awards, food and raffles.

SUN 17

Warriors Memorial Car Show

WAPPINGERS FALLS

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D

jamesswarriors.org/car-show

This second annual event, organized by the nonprofit that works to prevent suicides, will include entertainment, food, vendors and raffles. The rain date is SUN 24. Cost: $5

SUN 17

Sunday Mass

GARRISON

10:15 a.m. St. Joseph’s Chapel

74 Upper Station Road

The 130-year-old chapel will reopen for services after being closed for 20 months because of the pandemic.

SUN 17

Pumpkin Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Organized by the Beacon Sloop Club, this annual event will include pumpkin pie, apple cider, chili and entertainment on two stages.

SAT 23

Meadows and Trails 5K

CORNWALL

7:30 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

The race begins at 9 a.m. The first 100 children and teens younger than 18 can participate free. Register online until WED 20 or on-site day of race. Cost: $40

SAT 23

Harvest Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

Noon – 4 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Arm-of-the-Sea Theatre will perform puppet theater and the musical acts will include Catahoula Cajun Band, Linda Thornton and Tim Pitt. Plus, there will be a farmer’s market, artisans and a tag sale. Cost: $10 (12 and younger free)

SAT 23

Oktoberfest

BREWSTER

6:30 – 10 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

Fast Lane, an Eagles tribute band, will perform on SAT 23 and The Nerds on SUN 24. Cost: $30 ($50 for both days)

SUN 24

Pumpkin Glow

GARRISON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Tour the library grounds lit up by jack-o’-lanterns for a slightly spooky and fun Halloween experience.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 16

Bird Walk

COLD SPRING

7:30 a.m. Glynwood Center

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Meet at the Big Woods Lot in Fahnestock on Route 301 for a walk around the farm’s woods and meadows. Register online.

SAT 16

Matteawan: People and Land Are One

BEACON

Noon. Water Ecology Center

199 Dennings Ave.

clarkson.edu/events-beacon-institute

Evan Pritchard, founder of the Center for Algonquin Culture, will discuss native New Yorkers’ relationships with Dennings Point. An exhibit called Mapping Native New York also will be on view.

SUN 17

Backyard Basketry

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Katie Grove will teach participants how to make a coiled basket using materials found in backyards in the fall. Participants ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. Cost: $95

MON 18

The Landscape Art Legacy

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this webinar presented by the Butterfield Library, Rena Tobey will discuss The Hudson River School painters and how they influenced conservation and the national parks.

VISUAL ART

SAT 16

Cristian Chironi: New York Drive

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

For the community-based performance, the artist will be joined by volunteers as he drives his Fiat 127 to various parts of New York, concluding at Magazzino for a final performance and viewing of the vehicle. The piece is designed to evoke conversation about immigration, memory, the history of sites and our present moment.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 16

Fairy Walk

BEACON

Polhill Park (Route 9D and Main)

fairywalk.com

The Beacon Fairies — with help from anyone who wants to contribute a fairy house — will have a display. Also SUN 17. Free

SUN 17

Costume Swap

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tots Park

4 High St. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Come to find clean costumes of all shapes and sizes and bring costumes or accessories to pass on to the next vampire or Gryffindor. For those who can’t attend, donations will be accepted at the Butterfield Library.

SUN 17

Meet the Girl Scouts

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Mayor’s Park | 61 Fair St.

Find out what Girl Scouts are about and how to join.

TUES 19

Middle School Book Club

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up will discuss Katherine Arden’s Small Spaces.

THURS 21

Halloween Slime Fest

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 are invited to make slime.

FRI 22

Dracula

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The 1931 film with Bela Lugosi as the count will be screened outdoors for students in grades 6 to 12.

SAT 23

Bring the Kids Goes Outside

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

The focus this month is the apple orchard on the grounds of the historic estate. Cost: $15 ($8 ages 5 to 18; 5 and younger free)

SAT 23

Outdoor Halloween Crafts

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Help make decorations and dress up the library for the Pumpkin Glow.

SUN 24

4-H Outdoor Survival Skills

PATTERSON

10 a.m. Register for location.

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

In this three-part series of workshops, students ages 11 to 18 will learn about orienteering, first aid, constructing shelters and fire building. Register online. Limited to 12 participants. Cost: $55

SUN 24

Creep, Crawl, Slither

CORNWALL

10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Learn about animals and reptiles that move in ways that some people find unsettling. Cost: $10 ($8 ages 3-12, members $8/$6)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 16

The Dark House

GARRISON

6 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

nightmarenyc.com

Co-created by Cold Spring resident Timothy Haskell, this non-traditional haunted house is an immersive experience that relies on creative storytelling for its heart-racing moments. Through Oct. 31. Cost: $30

SAT 16

David Sedaris

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The humorist and satirist can make people laugh over life’s toughest moments. His latest collection of essays and stories is The Best of Me. Cost: $49

SAT 23

Fire Shut Up In My Bones

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

In this simulcast of the first performance of an opera by a Black composer at the Met, baritone Will Liverman will appear with sopranos Angel Blue and Latonia Moore in an adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir. Cost: $28 ($21 ages 12 and younger)

MUSIC

SAT 16

Destination Motown

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 11-piece Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform hits by the Temptations, the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and others in this multimedia show. Cost: $37.50 to $57.50

SAT 16

Joe Morris and Mat Maneri

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 17

Angela Bruno

BEACON

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

The singer will perform a variety of popular American, Italian and Latino songs in a performance sponsored by The Highlands Current.

SUN 17

Bridget Kibbey and João Luiz

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

Kibbey has been called the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp” and Luiz is a two-time Latin Grammy nominee. The performance is sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle and will include works by Bach, D’Rivera, Albeniz, Torres and Britten. Cost: $45 ($15 students)

SUN 17

The Easy Street Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The legendary Hudson Valley group has reunited. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 22

Almost Queen

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band uses costumes and signature harmonies to recreate the Queen experience. Cost: $37.50 to $62.50

SAT 23

Outdoor Music Pop-Up

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Frenchy & the Punk, Guitarmy of One, David Henningsen and Peter Kevra will perform in the Brick Pan Alley show. Free

SAT 23

No Quarter

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Led Zeppelin tribute band will portray the band members in their prime of life. Cost: $29 or $39

SAT 23

Joe Louis Walker

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The blues artist and Grammy winner will perform songs from his latest album. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

WED 20

Climate Solutions Symposium

POUGHKEEPSIE

4 p.m. Locust Grove | 2683 South Road

hvclimatesolutionsweek.org

Learn about the policies, programs and funding behind New York’s Climate Act and the Hudson Valley Regional Climate Action Strategy. The panel will feature Andy Revkin, a Nelsonville resident who is with the Earth Institute at Columbia University. See the Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week website for a full schedule of virtual and in-person events that begin SUN 17.

THURS 21

Climate Solutions and You(th)

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

hvclimatesolutionsweek.org

This panel, organized by the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, will focus on the impacts of climate change on youth and their role in creating a sustainable future.

SAT 23

Soon is Now

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

hvclimatesolutionsweek.org

Climate Change Theatre Action will perform a selection of 5-minute plays; actors will read a portion of Escapegoat, by May Treuhaft-Ali; Edwin Torres and Tom King will read poetry; and Elizabeth Clark (Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera) will perform music.

SUN 24

Concert for Climate Solutions

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The finale of the week will include performances by Bruce Molsky and the Vanaver Caravan Dance and Music Company. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 18

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 19

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 20

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org